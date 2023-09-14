Podcasts
Host John DeChristopher goes in-depth with the biggest names in drumming
Episode 140: My Top 10 most influential albums with Mark Guiliana
From the archives, My Top 10 with Mark Guiliana, Grammy-nominated American drummer, composer and leader of the band Beat Music. Mark G walks us thru his Top 10 most influential albums.
Episode 139: My Top 10 Solo Drum Albums with Glenn Kotche
From the archive, Glenn walks us thru his Top 10 favorite solo Drum & Percussion albums.
Episode 138: My Top 10 Drum Tracks
Oft-Overlooked Drum Tracks With Styx’s Todd Sucherman
Episode 137: David Frangioni With Benny Greb
From the archives, Thrill to "The Art of Groove" with Benny Greb with Host David Frangioni
Episode 136: David Frangioni With Tommy Lee
From the archives, Tommy Lee's full podcast with host David Frangioni. Hear him play some of your favorite beats, tell the stories of his space-age live-performance kits, and much more!
Episode 135: David Frangioni With Elise Trouw
From the archives, Hosted by David Frangioni welcomes 21-year-old music sensation Elise Trouw to share her insights on drumming, songwriting, looping, gear, building a brand, and more! Audio
Episode 134: David Frangioni With Gregg Bissonette
Gregg Bissonette talks to Modern Drummer publisher/CEO David Frangioni about what it's like performing with Beatle and drum hero Ringo Starr, his big break joining Maynard Ferguson, his time with David Lee Roth (along with guitarist Steve Vai and bassist…
Episode 133: David Frangioni With Eric Singer and Nicko McBrain
From the archives, hosted by CEO & Publisher David Frangioni webinar with Eric Singer (KISS) and Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden). Get deep into the duo's techniques, influences, gear, and tour and studio hijinks! Audio
Episode 132: David Frangioni With Lamb of God's Art Cruz & Josh Wilbur!
From the archives, Metal Mania Featuring Josh Wilbur (Producer) and Art Cruz (Drummer) hosted by David Frangioni (Modern Drummer Publisher & CEO) Audio
Episode 131: David Frangioni With Eric Singer
From the archives, Kiss drummer Eric Singer and Modern Drummer Publisher & CEO David Frangioni discuss Eric's most influential record albums. Audio
Episode 130: David Frangioni With Chad Smith
From the archives, Start Drumming Now! with Chad Smith hosted by our Publisher & CEO David Frangioni Audio
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Cathy Rich & Gregg Potter
From the archives, this episode of "Live From My Drum Room With John DeChristopher" originally aired live on February 6, 2022 with guests Cathy Rich and Gregg Potter. Gregg is the drummer for the Buddy Rich Band Band. John, Cathy…
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Liberty DeVitto
From the archives, this episode of "Live From My Drum Room With John DeChristopher" originally aired live on April 11, 2021 with the great Liberty DeVitto! In this episode Liberty and John discuss Liberty’s book, "Life, Billy And The Pursuit…
John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Gavin Harrison
From the archives, this episode of "Live From My Drum Room With John DeChristopher" originally aired live on June 11, 2021. In this episode, John has a fabulous and highly informative chat with the great Gavin Harrison of King Crimson…