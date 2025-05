Todd Sucherman – Styx – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #36

EXCLUSIVE: The wait is over—Todd Sucherman’s Q&A Podcast has landed! Joined by his longtime drum tech Mark Petrocelli, Todd answers your top questions submitted via social media. Host David Frangioni guides the conversation, digging into the stories, tips, and insights fans have been eager to hear.

