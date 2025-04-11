Search
Advertisement
Home » Johnny Rabb – Collective Soul – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #35

Johnny Rabb – Collective Soul – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #35

By Johnny Rabb – Collective Soul – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #35 On 11th Apr 2025

Modern Drummer catches up with Collective Soul drummer Johnny Rabb and his longtime drum tech Wayne Shovlin backstage in West Palm Beach, Florida, during the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. Hosted by David Frangioni, this episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast takes a deep dive into Johnny’s early drumming journey, the story behind his signature freehand technique, and life on the road with Collective Soul. Plus, Johnny brings along special guest and renowned magician Michael Trixx for a surprise cameo.

Check it out! Watch Johnny’s rundown here:    • Johnny Rabb – Collective Soul – Tour …  

 

 


Advertisement

Latest Posts

Podcast

Todd Sucherman – Styx – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #36

April 20, 2025

Johnny Rabb – Collective Soul – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #35

April 11, 2025

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

Zak Starkey Reflects on Departure From The Who After Nearly 30 Years Behind the Kit

April 17, 2025

Former Judas Priest Drummer Les Binks Dies at 73

April 17, 2025

Advertisement