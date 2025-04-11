Johnny Rabb – Collective Soul – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #35

Modern Drummer catches up with Collective Soul drummer Johnny Rabb and his longtime drum tech Wayne Shovlin backstage in West Palm Beach, Florida, during the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. Hosted by David Frangioni, this episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast takes a deep dive into Johnny’s early drumming journey, the story behind his signature freehand technique, and life on the road with Collective Soul. Plus, Johnny brings along special guest and renowned magician Michael Trixx for a surprise cameo.

Check it out! Watch Johnny’s rundown here: • Johnny Rabb – Collective Soul – Tour …