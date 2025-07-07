Matt Cameron Departs Pearl Jam After 27 Years

In a move that marks the end of a significant era in rock history, Matt Cameron has officially parted ways with Pearl Jam after nearly three decades behind the drum kit. Both Cameron and the band issued statements on social media earlier today (July 7), confirming the split and expressing mutual respect and gratitude.

Cameron’s statement:

Pearl Jam followed up with a tribute of their own:

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skin Yard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. Advertisement We love you Matt.”

Cameron’s journey with Pearl Jam began in 1998, a year after the dissolution of Soundgarden. Originally brought in as a touring drummer following Jack Irons’ departure, Cameron quickly earned a permanent spot in the band. His first studio contribution came on 2000’s Binaural, and he has since appeared on every Pearl Jam release to date, all while balancing his return to Soundgarden during their 2010 reunion.

While the news marks a major transition for Pearl Jam, the band currently has only one show scheduled for the remainder of 2025. What comes next for Cameron remains to be seen, but given his storied legacy and unmistakable presence behind the drums, there’s little doubt that more music is on the horizon.