Orange County Drum & Percussion Reunites With Adrian Young for Limited-Edition Signature Snare

Orange County Drum & Percussion has officially unveiled the new Adrian Young Signature Tangerine Sparkle Snare Drum — a limited-edition USA-made release developed in collaboration with Adrian Young, original OCDP founder Daniel Jensen, and Guitar Center’s Director of Merchandise for Drums & Percussion, Glenn Noyes. The snare launches exclusively through Guitar Center and is limited to just 50 units worldwide.

Designed from the ground up around Young’s current live setup and playing style, the 6×14” USA-made 8-ply maple snare is not a reissue of a previous model, but an updated interpretation of the drummer’s longtime relationship with the legendary Southern California drum brand. The drum features a Tangerine Sparkle finish inspired by Young’s iconic *Tragic Kingdom*-era touring kit, redesigned taller hoops for enhanced rimshots and articulation, Shark Tooth lugs, and a single 2” vent engineered for added crack, responsiveness, and projection.

“OCDP believed in me early on, and that relationship has really come full circle with this release,” Young said in a statement. “I was hands-on in designing this snare, and a lot of the details are personal to me. The orange sparkle wrap is a throwback to my *Tragic Kingdom* touring kit. We also made the hoop taller and beefier, with a vintage flange which is great for rim shots.” Advertisement

Young also noted that while he has previously used vented snares, this marks the first time one of his signature models has incorporated a single 2” vent configuration — a design choice intended to deliver additional volume and attack while maintaining the dry, cutting character associated with classic OCDP drums.

The release arrives as part of Guitar Center’s ongoing revival of Orange County Drum & Percussion, the influential custom drum company originally founded in Orange County, California in 1991. Known for its bold finishes, vented shells, and artist-driven designs, OCDP became closely associated with the alternative rock and nu-metal scenes of the late ’90s and early 2000s through artists including No Doubt, Blink-182, Foo Fighters, Slipknot, The Offspring, and Limp Bizkit.

To help guide the relaunch, Guitar Center reunited with Jensen and welcomed Young back into the fold as advisors tied to the next chapter of the brand.

Retailing for $699.99, each snare drum is individually numbered and includes a certificate of authenticity signed by Young. The OCDP USA Custom Adrian Young Tangerine Sparkle Snare is available exclusively through Guitar Center locations and online beginning May 21 at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. Advertisement