The Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship Now Accepting Applications Worldwide

Annual scholarship honors Neil Peart’s legacy by supporting the next generation of young drummers through education, mentorship, and global recognition

The Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship is now accepting applications for its 2026 program, offering young drummers around the world a meaningful opportunity to advance their musical journey while honoring the legacy of legendary Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

Presented by Modern Drummer, Neil’s wife and daughter Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, the scholarship was created to celebrate Neil Peart’s extraordinary musicianship, creativity, integrity, discipline, and lifelong commitment to artistic growth. They, along with David Frangioni CEO, Rob Silverman MD director of Worldwide Education, and Dennis Wolfe of UMe will be reviewing the applications.

The selected scholarship recipient will receive a comprehensive prize package designed to support their development as a drummer, including:

One full year of private drum instruction with internationally recognized Modern Drummer director of worldwide education, drummer/percussionist, Rob Silverman

A Modern Drummer All Access subscription

Rush special edition box set releases from Universal Music Enterprises

Official Modern Drummer merchandise and educational materials

Recognition through Modern Drummer platforms and community initiatives

“The Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship is more than an award,” said David Frangioni of Modern Drummer. “It is an investment in the next generation of drummers who carry forward the passion, curiosity, discipline, and creative spirit that Neil represented throughout his life and career.” Legendary drummers Mike Portnoy and Alex Gonzalez were both directly inspired by Neil and in his honor have created video messages urging drummers to apply and go for it! Advertisement

Eligibility is open to drummers ages 14 to 21 worldwide who are not currently professional musicians and who do not hold sponsorships or contracts that conflict with the scholarship’s educational mission.

Applicants must submit a two-minute video performance showcasing their drumming skills, creativity, and musicality, along with a short personal essay explaining how Neil Peart’s playing, philosophy, and legacy have influenced them and what receiving the scholarship would mean to their musical journey.

Applications for the 2026 Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship will be accepted from May 20, 2025 through June 12, 2026.For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.moderndrummer.com/neil-peart-spirit-of-drumming-scholarship/ Advertisement