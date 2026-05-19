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Sick New World 2026

By Sick New World 2026 On 19th May 2026

Sick New World returned to the Las Vegas Festival grounds for the first time since 2024. This single day festival featured nearly 60 bands across four stages headlined by System of a Down, Korn, Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, and Danny Elfman. The two main stages were side by side with one band playing after the other finished, while the side stages used a rotating stage. Many other bands including Filter, P.O.D., Acid Bath, Mastodon, AFI, Knocked Loose, Cypress Hill, Alien Ant Farm, Glassjaw, Ministry, Melvins, Coal Chamber, Clutch, also played. Korn closed out the Green Stage with “Blind,” the live debut of “Reward the Scars,” “Shoots and Ladders,” “Coming Undone,” “A.D.I.D.A.S.,” “Freak on a Leash.” They also played “Proud” for the first time in 15 years. System of A Down closed out the Purple Stage with “Suite-Pee” and 25 other songs including “Hypnotize,” “Prison Song,” “Chop Suey,” “I-E-A-I-A-I-O,” “Toxicity” and “Sugar.” Sick New World Fort Worth, TX will take place October 24th with System of a Down, Deftones, Slayer, Evanescence, and 30+ more bands.

  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Alex Kluft
  • By Kirstin Daw
  • By Kirstin Daw
  • By Kirstin Daw
  • By Kirstin Daw
  • By Kirstin Daw
  • By Kirstin Daw
  • By Kirstin Daw

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