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Home » James Gadson, Legendary R&B Drummer and One of the Most Recorded in History, Dies at 87

James Gadson, Legendary R&B Drummer and One of the Most Recorded in History, Dies at 87

By James Gadson, Legendary R&B Drummer and One of the Most Recorded in History, Dies at 87 On 03rd Apr 2026

Born on June 17, 1939, drummer, producer, singer, and songwriter James Gadson grew up in the Kansas City music scene. He was greatly influenced by his father Harold, who was a well-known drummer. James later moved to Los Angeles, where he became one of the most sought-after studio drummers and most recorded R&B drummers ever, playing on nearly 300 gold records. James worked with the world’s top performing artists, including Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Bill Withers, the Temptations, Ramsey Lewis, Marvin Gaye, Herbie Hancock, Patrice Rushen, The Pointer Sisters, Herb Alpert, the 5th Dimension, Smokey Robinson, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, and Paul McCartney. James Gadson’s  drumming on Bill Withers Live at Carnegie Hall including the tracks “Use Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” is legendary. His soulful and funky playing with Dyke and the Blazers in the late 60s, and with the influential Los Angeles band, Charles Wright and the Watts 103rd St. Rhythm Band on the tracks “Express Yourself,” “Do Your Thing,” and “Love Land” is taste and groove personified. Most recently, Gadson played on D’Angelo and the Vanguard’s Black Messiah alongside drummers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Chris Dave. Gadson’s instructional video entitled Funk R&B Drumming shows his infectious and musical drumming, and his signature one-handed 16th note hi-hat grooves up-close and personal. James Gadson was 87 years old. -Mark Griffith


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