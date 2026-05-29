Zildjian Jam 2026

The 4th Annual Zildjian Jam returned to Tipitina’s in New Orleans, LA April 28th taking place between weekends of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The event began as part of Zildjian’s 400th Anniversary celebration in 2023 which included events in Los Angeles, CA, and London. 13 of Zildjian’s best artists performed one song each with Dumpstaphunk and percussionist Taku Hirano as the house band. The event was hosted by Galactic’s Stanton Moore and from the Zildjian/Vic Firth team were CEO John Stephens, from the Zildjian Family and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors Samantha Zildjian, and Artist Relations reps Joe Testa and Eric Gross. This event brings together locals, artists in town for Jazz Fest, and drummers specifically in town for the Zildjian Jam.

The returning drummers were Kris Myers (formerly Umphrey’s McGhee,) Raymond Weber (original Dumpstaphunk drummer,) Nikki Glaspie (Nth Power,) Deven Trusclair (Dumpstaphunk,) Stanton Moore, Adam Deitch (Lettuce,) Jason Marsalis, Terrence Houston (George Porter Jr.,) and Brian Richburg (Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr.) Closing the event was New Orleans legend Herlin Riley. First time performers were Alfred Jordan Jr., Charles Haynes (Maxwell,) and one of Zildjian’s newest artists Donald Magee Jr.

Drummers in attendance included New Orleans legend Ricky Sebastian, TK Johnson (Indigo Girls,) Eddie Christmas, and Jamison Ross.

The setlist was:

“Cissy Strut” (The Meters) – Terrence Houston “Soul Vaccination” (Tower of Power) – Kris Myers “Tell Me What’s Going On” – Brian Richburg “Hand Clapping Song” – (Meters)- Adam Deitch “Standing In Your Stuff” (Zigaboo Modeliste) – Nikki Glaspie “Use Me” (Bill Withers) – Jason Marsalis “Hang Up Your Hang Ups” (Herbie Hancock) – Alfred Jordan “Here Come the Girls” (Ernie K- Doe) – Stanton Moore “Rock Steady” (Aretha Franklin) – Donald Magee Jr. “Running Away” (Maze) – Charles Haynes “Let’s Get at It” (Dumpstaphunk) – Deven Trusclair “Big Chief” (Professor Longhair) – Raymond Weber “Time is On My Side” – Herlin Riley

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

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