Jazz Fest 2026 Celebrates Louisiana Culture with Two Unforgettable Weekends of Music, Drumming, Food, and New Orleans Magic

The 2026 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival took place on April 23-26 and April 30-May 3rd. Jazz Fest organizers announced that 475,000 fans took part in the event, which is now regarded as one of the world’s greatest celebrations of music and culture.

As always, the festival combined local acts and legends, Rock, R&B, Hip-Hop, Gospel, Jazz, Blues, World Music, and more. Due to rain, many acts in the first weekend were cancelled. Weekend one did include Rod Stewart (David Palmer,) David Byrne (Mauro Refosco/Tim Keiper,) St. Vincent (Mark Guiliana,) The Isley Brothers, and Headhunters (Herlin Riley/Bill Summers.)

The second weekend included headliners the Eagles (Don Henley / Scott Crago,) The Black Keys (Patrick Carney,) Widespread Panic (Duane Trucks/ Domingo S. Ortiz,) Lake Street Dive (Mike Calabrese,) Alabama Shakes (Noah Bond/ Lewis Wright,) Lainey Wilson (Matt Nolan,) Dragon Smoke (Stanton Moore,) Lettuce (Adam Deitch,) George Porter Jr. (Terrence Houston,) Leo Nocentelli (Jamal Batiste,) Terence Blanchard & Ravi Coltrane (Oscar Seaton,) Anders Osborne (Chad Cromwell,) Dumpstaphunk (Deven Trusclair,) Little Feat (Tony Leone / Sam Clayton,) Jason Marsalis, Teddy Swims (DeAndre Hemby,) Earth, Wind & Fire (John Paris,) Herbie Hancock (Jaylen Petinaud,) Mavis Staples, and Galactic (Stanton Moore.) Advertisement

Closing out weekend two (as always) was Trombone Shorty (Joey Peebles.) There was a surprise reunion of the surviving Allman Brothers Band (with the exception of Oteil Burbridge) when the last surviving founding members of the Allman Brothers (Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, and percussionist Marc Quinones) all joined the Tedeschi Trucks Band (Tyler Greenwell / Isaac Eady) for the Allman Brothers’ songs “Dreams” and “Whipping Post.”

“What happens at Jazz Fest isn’t just a moment—it’s part of a living cultural legacy,” said CEO of Festival productions and Director of the Festival Quint Davis. “We’re proud to carry that tradition into the future, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.” The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc., is the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell. The Foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest, and other raised funds, for year-round activities in education, economic development, and cultural enrichment. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is a co-production of Festival Productions, Inc.- New Orleans, and AEG Presents.

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

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