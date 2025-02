Nick Buda – Kenny Chesney – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #26

During the Kenney Chesney Sun Goes Down Tour, Modern Drummer’s David Frangioni sat down with Kenney’s drummer Nick Buda for an episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast. Nick breaks down his approach to playing for one of country music’s biggest stars, sharing insights, techniques, and the demands of performing in stadiums across the country.