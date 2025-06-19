Steve Smith & Vital Information NEW PERSPECTIVE 2025 East Coast Tour

Steve Smith & Vital Information featuring Steve Smith on drums, Manuel Valera on keyboards and Janek Gwizdala on bass, embark on an East Coast Tour starting Thursday, June 19 at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH followed by three nights at Birdland Jazz Club June 20-22.

On Monday, June 23 the group will play an intimate concert at The Long Island Drum Center in Hicksville, NY. The group will then spend two days recording in Rhinebeck, NY before playing the 39th Annual Syracuse International Jazz Festival on Thursday, June 26.

On Friday, June 27 the SS&VI will perform at a special Dinner & Jazz Experience hosted by Chef John Tabone at The Ritz in Scranton, PA. Chef Tabone, known for his restaurant Bar Pazzo in Scranton, will curate a unique dining experience, creating a special menu to compliment the music of Vital Information.

On Saturday, June 28 the group will be in West Chester, PA at Windish Studios. At 3:30pm Steve Smith will give a Masterclass in drumming and at 7:30pm Steve Smith & Vital Information will play a concert.

On Sunday, June 29 the group will perform the final show of the tour at The Falcon in Marlboro, NY.

Following a well-attended West Coast Tour, Steve Smith & Vital Information stopped into Musora Studios outside of Vancouver, B.C. and recorded two videos.

This first video features the group coming up with their “On The Spot” arrangement of the Soundgarden song “Black Hole Sun.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYvltvo9exQ

This video has the group playing two of their original compositions, “Choreography In Six” and “Cherukeshi Express” plus two of their unique treatment of the Journey songs “Don’t Stop Believin,’” and “Who’s Crying Now.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc7DkgHD53M