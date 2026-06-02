Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

From 2010 to 2017, Jason Bonham led a tribute to the legacy of his father (John Bonham) and Led Zeppelin known as Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. That band was later renamed Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. On May 23rd, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening played the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA. This was their third show there since 2022. Their 21-song setlist included everything a Led Zeppelin fan would want to hear including: “Good Times Bad Times,” “The Wanton Song,” “Over Hills and Far Away,” “Achilles Last Stand,” “The Ocean,” and “Fool in the Rain.” The final songs were “Kashmir,” and “Stairway to Heaven.” The band returned for a two-song encore of “Whole Lotta Love” with the “Moby Dick” drum solo and “Rock and Roll.” Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening includes co-founder and lead vocalist James Dylan, bassist since 2011 Dorian Heartsong, keyboardist/guitarist since 2014 Alex Howland, guitarist Akio “Mr. Jimmy” Sakurai, and Jason Bonham. From 1989-1997 Bonham led his own band entitled Bonham, and has also been a member of Foreigner, supergroups Black Country Communion, California Breed, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and Hagar’s Best of All Worlds.