Ringo Starr Celebrates His 86th Birthday with Peace, Love, and an All-Star Musical Tribute

On July 7th, Ringo Starr celebrated his 86th birthday at his Peace & Love Statue in Beverly Hills, CA with current and former All Starr band members, friends, and celebrities. The event started when Starr, his wife Barbara Bach, and sister-in-law Marjorie Walsh came out to take photos with the Peace & Love Statue, while Starr took questions from the press. All-Starr Band member and a founding member of Toto Steve Lukather took the stage to announce returning emcee, producer, and musician, T-Bone Burnett. Burnett brought out performers who performed 12 songs including The Beatles’ “Octopus’s Garden,” “Baby You Can Drive My Car,” “Don’t Pass Me By,” “Act Naturally,” and of course “Birthday,” which included All-Starr band member Gregg Bissonette. Starr joined the performers and greeted everyone as Matt Sorum’s Adopt the Arts Foundation choir came onstage.

Drummers in attendance were Jim Keltner, Steve Jordan, Cora Coleman, Alex “Orbi” Orbison, and Matt Sorum. Also in attendance were songwriter Diane Warren, Wrecking Crew keyboardist Don Randi, Jeff Chonis (Ringo’s drum tech of 36 years), All-Star Band member Warren Ham, actor Ed Begley Jr., and Ringo’s drum archivist Gary Astridge.