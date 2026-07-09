HOLIDAY10 for 10% Off Subscriptions + Free Mike Portnoy Artist Pack
Search
Advertisement
Home » Ringo Starr Celebrates His 86th Birthday with Peace, Love, and an All-Star Musical Tribute

Ringo Starr Celebrates His 86th Birthday with Peace, Love, and an All-Star Musical Tribute

By Ringo Starr Celebrates His 86th Birthday with Peace, Love, and an All-Star Musical Tribute On 09th Jul 2026

On July 7th, Ringo Starr celebrated his 86th birthday at his Peace & Love Statue in Beverly Hills, CA with current and former All Starr band members, friends, and celebrities. The event started when Starr, his wife Barbara Bach, and sister-in-law Marjorie Walsh came out to take photos with the Peace & Love Statue, while Starr took questions from the press. All-Starr Band member and a founding member of Toto Steve Lukather took the stage to announce returning emcee, producer, and musician, T-Bone Burnett. Burnett brought out performers who performed 12 songs including The Beatles’ “Octopus’s Garden,” “Baby You Can Drive My Car,” “Don’t Pass Me By,” “Act Naturally,” and of course “Birthday,” which included All-Starr band member Gregg Bissonette. Starr joined the performers and greeted everyone as Matt Sorum’s Adopt the Arts Foundation choir came onstage.

Drummers in attendance were Jim Keltner, Steve Jordan, Cora Coleman, Alex “Orbi” Orbison, and Matt Sorum. Also in attendance were songwriter Diane Warren, Wrecking Crew keyboardist Don Randi, Jeff Chonis (Ringo’s drum tech of 36 years), All-Star Band member Warren Ham, actor Ed Begley Jr., and Ringo’s drum archivist Gary Astridge.


Advertisement

Latest Posts

Podcast

Todd Sucherman – Styx – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #36

April 20, 2025

Johnny Rabb – Collective Soul – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #35

April 11, 2025

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

Ringo Starr Celebrates His 86th Birthday with Peace, Love, and an All-Star Musical Tribute

July 9, 2026

Simmons unveils the Titan 90, the most advanced electronic drum kit in Simmons’ history

June 25, 2026

Advertisement