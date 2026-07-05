5 Seconds of Summer Brings the Everyone’s a Star Tour to Southern California

Sydney, Australia’s 5 Seconds of Summer recently played the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA, and KIA Forum in Inglewood, with opener The Band Camino. 5SOS were an opener for One Direction back in 2014 and 2015 which was just three years after forming, and they have become one of the biggest pop-rock groups worldwide. Their current Everyone’s a Star Tour is their first tour in three years and is supporting their album of the same name that was released last year. This unique show is broken into six segments entitled The Peak, The Fall, The Yearning, The Breakup, The Rise, and The Beginning, with videos between every few songs. Act 1 began with “Not OK” from their new album. Following “Boyband,” also from their new album, the band moved over to the B-stage and drummer Ashton Irwin played a four-piece kit for “Telephone Busy” and “Evolve.” During Act IV, the band performed a song each from their solo albums and Irwin performed “Have U Found What Ur Looking For?” The band came together with Irwin playing acoustic guitar for “Amnesia” in Act V, and the fan voted song was “Don’t Stop.” The two-song encore consisted of the title track of their latest album and “Youngblood.”

KIA Forum

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Viejas Arena