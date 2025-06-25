VAN HALEN’S ‘BALANCE’ EXPANDED EDITION CELEBRATES 30 YEARS WITH UNRELEASED TRACKS WITH MODERN DRUMMER LEGEND ALEX VAN HALEN

Rock fans and drummers alike have reason to celebrate this summer as Rhino Records announces the arrival of Van Halen’s “Balance (Expanded Edition)”—a deluxe reissue of the band’s multi-platinum 1995 classic. Landing August 15 on 2LP, 2CD, and Blu-ray, the set is packed with rarities, restored videos, and, for the first time in decades, previously unreleased live tracks from the legendary Balance Tour.

The announcement comes as Modern Drummer continues to honor the legendary Alex Van Halen with its acclaimed Legends book—an in-depth tribute that explores his iconic playing, gear, and influence on generations of drummers. The timing is perfect: “Balance” marked Alex’s last studio album with Sammy Hagar, capturing his signature thunderous grooves and technical mastery.

Balance (Expanded Edition) offers fans a 2023 remaster of the original album, standout B-sides like "Crossing Over," and the hard-hitting "Humans Being" and "Respect The Wind" from the Twister soundtrack. Of special note to Alex Van Halen fans are the live cuts from the band's electrifying 1995 Wembley Stadium performance, including rare renditions of "Feelin'" and "The Seventh Seal." The Blu-ray disc dives deeper, featuring restored promo videos and an unreleased live performance of "The Seventh Seal," filmed in Minneapolis.

Originally released on January 24, 1995, Balance debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned classics such as “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” and “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do).” More than just hit singles, the album is a showcase of Alex Van Halen’s dynamic drumming—from explosive fills to intricate grooves—a legacy explored in detail in the Modern Drummer Legends Vol. 2 – Alex Van Halen book dedicated to his career.

With pre-orders for Balance (Expanded Edition) live now, fans can relive the magic of one of Van Halen’s most powerful lineups—and revisit the artistry of Alex Van Halen, a drummer whose impact continues to shape rock music today.

Pre-order the "Balance (Expanded Edition)" deluxe set and experience the definitive sound of Van Halen—then discover the drummer behind the magic with Modern Drummer Legends Vol. 2 – Alex Van Halen.

BALANCE (EXPANDED EDITION)

2LP/2CD/Blu-ray

Track Listing

LP One: Original Album: 2023 Remaster

Side One

“The Seventh Seal” “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)” “Amsterdam”

Side Two

“Big Fat Money” “Strung Out” “Not Enough” “Aftershock” “Doin’ Time”

LP Two

Side One

“Baluchitherium” “Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)” “Feelin’”

Side Two

Etching

CD One: 2023 Remaster

“The Seventh Seal” “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)” “Amsterdam” “Big Fat Money” “Strung Out” “Not Enough” “Aftershock” “Doin’ Time” “Baluchitherium” “Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)” “Feelin’”

CD Two

“Crossing Over” “Humans Being” “Respect The Wind” Live At Wembley Stadium, London, England (June 24, 1995) “The Seventh Seal” * “Feelin’” * “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” * Guitar Solo * “You Really Got Me” * “When It’s Love” * “Jump” * “Right Now” *

Blu-ray

“Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)” – Promo Video “Can’t Stop Loving You” – Promo Video “Amsterdam” – Promo Video “Not Enough” – Promo Video “The Seventh Seal” – Live at Target Center, Minneapolis, MN (July 30, 1995) * “Humans Being” – Promo Video

Previously Unreleased

