Ray Luzier – Korn – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #29

Any day with Ray is a good day! During a tour stop in West Palm Beach we met up with with Ray Luzier of Korn for an episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast. David Frangioni and the MD crew joined Ray backstage before the show to get the latest drumming news and insights from the man himself.

