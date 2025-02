Eloy Casagrande – Slipknot – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #25

During our visit with Slipknot’s Eloy Casagrande on the European stretch of their 25th anniversary “Here Comes The Pain” Tour, Modern Drummer’s David Frangioni sat down with Eloy for an episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast. Enjoy!

Check out Eloy’s Cover Story in Modern Drummer Magazine: https://www.moderndrummer.com/article…

Watch Eloy’s Tour Kit Rundown: • Eloy Casagrande – Slipknot – Tour Kit…