This Week in Drumming: October 6th

by Paolo Ragusa

With a new issue of Modern Drummer out in the world, we’re happy to be back — here’s what went down in the drumming world this week.

Modern Drummer‘s October 2023 Issue: Out Now!

Our October 2023 issue is available for Modern Drummer subscribers now! Appearing on the cover this month is the inimitable John “JR” Robinson, who takes through his storied career playing for Michael Jackson, Steve Winwood, Chaka Khan, and even his recent recording gig with Seth MacFarlane.

Elsewhere in the October 2023 issue are two terrific pieces on two bright talents in rock: Turnstile’s Daniel Fang and Greta Van Fleet’s Danny Wagner. Both drummers discuss their fast-rising bands and their overall contributions to their sound, and share the drummers that inspired them when they began learning. In fact, both Turnstile and Greta Van Fleet are known for their enigmatic, visceral live shows, and Fang and Wagner are significant contributors to their live reputations.

Check out Modern Drummer‘s October 2023 issue here.

Drumming News

The drumming community mourns the loss of two significant artists this week: Don Famularo and Russell Batiste Jr. Famularo. Famularo was a Modern Drummer mainstay, a significant educator and clinician, and a legendary jazz musician. Batiste was a major fixture of the New Orleans music community and lent his spectacular talents to dozens of bands over the years. They will both be missed greatly, and their musical impact will live on.

Tonight (Friday, October 6th), a PBS documentary on the legendary drummer Max Roach will air at 9pm. Learn more here and tune in to celebrate the legacy of one of the finest ever behind the kit.

New Music (From Great Drummers)

Blink 182 are back with “Dance With Me,” another preview of the group’s comeback album, ONE MORE TIME…. The duo may be cosplaying as The Ramones in the track’s music video, but it has all the major tenets of a Blink-182 song: Breakneck drums, zippy guitar riffs, and a chorus about “doin’ it all night long.” Listen here.

Rekindled rock trio Dogstar, comprised of Keanu Reeves on bass, Robert Mailhouse on drums, and Bret Domrose on guitar and lead vocals, have released their first album in over 20 years, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees. Stream it here.

Lamb of God have returned with “Evidence,” released in celebration of the one year anniversary of their 2022 album, Omens. Drummer Art Cruz is at his signature best on the track, blast beats and all. Listen here.

New Tours Announced