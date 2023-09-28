Drumming Legend, Dom Famularo Has Passed Away

In Memory of Dom Famularo August 26, 1953 – September 27, 2023

Today, the drumming world mourns the loss of a true legend. Dom Famularo, the heartbeat of our community, has passed away. With profound sadness, we reflect on the immense impact he made during his time with us. Dom Famularo was Drumming’s Global Ambassador. He traveled the globe preaching the gospel of drumming for over 40 years. An intense performer, Dom was one of the most respected solo drum artists in the world, with a career built solely upon his unique skills as a drummer, educator, author, and motivational speaker. In Dom’s own words, “I have studied with the Masters, and what they passed on to me was an enthusiasm for self-expression. The fun in my life has been in challenging myself to be the best I can be. But rather than limit myself to just playing in a band, I wanted to share my talent to pass on the musical and philosophical values I’ve developed, so others can find and enjoy themselves the way I have.”

From our CEO, David Frangioni,

“We are devastated and saddened at the passing of a true drumming icon, educator and inspiration. A very close friend for years, actually family is more accurate. Dom made a mark on the drumming world that will live on forever and we will honor his contributions and impact for decades to come. We love you FAM, you’ll always be with us and the entire drumming community.”

