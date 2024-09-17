Mike Portnoy Names the 10 Albums that Influenced His Drumming

In the latest feature from Consequence’s Drum Week, legendary drummer Mike Portnoy discusses 10 albums that influenced his drumming.

The Winery Dogs and Dream Theater member takes a deep dive into the records that made a major impact on his musical upbringing and style, from his childhood favorites to bands that fueled him as he began Dream Theater in the mid ’80s. He starts with The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour, which he qualifies as “not even a real Beatles album” — still, he cites the Beatles’ “inventiveness and their daringness” on the project that blew his mind as an adolescent.

He then goes on to discuss landmark albums by Led Zepplin, Rush, Slayer, and several more. “The biggest impact of all for me was Neil Peart,” Portnoy said. “His giant drum kit was a huge influence on me. I had never seen a giant kit that big. And I would just stare at the Modern Drummer issues, just staring at the drum kit. The way other kids were looking at Playboy centerfolds, I was looking at Modern Drummer centerfolds.”

Check out Mike Portnoy’s 10 albums that inspired his drumming here.

Consequence is currently in the midst of their drum week, which began with a list of the 100 best drummers of all time (Mike Portnoy himself came in at #19).

