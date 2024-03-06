Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Kick Off 2024 World Tour

Max is Back! Modern Drummer cover artist Max Weinberg is once again hitting the road with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. The band recently announced a ton of show dates between March and November on the 2024 World Tour. So what’s it like being the drummer of this mega-band? Go behind-the-scenes with Max Weinberg and his tech team as they reveal their secrets in Modern Drummer’s: Max Weinberg – Tour Kit Rundown.

From a recent press release:

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND KICK OFF 2024 WORLD TOUR THIS MONTH; OPENING SHOW SET FOR MARCH 19 IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA

NEW CAREER-SPANNING BEST OF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN COLLECTION ARRIVES APRIL 19 FROM SONY MUSIC

HEADLINING SET AT ASBURY PARK’S SEA.HEAR.NOW FESTIVAL JUST ANNOUNCED FOR SEPTEMBER 15

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band return to the road on March 19, building on a triumphant 2023 hailed as “a masterclass in the uplifting power of rock-and-roll” (Washington Post). Kicking off in Phoenix, Arizona – the 2024 world tour will find Springsteen and The E Street Band delivering their “ecstatic and emotional” (Rolling Stone) live performances in 17 countries, taking place through late November. Earlier today, the number of 2024 dates expanded to 52 – with the addition of a hometown Asbury Park headlining show at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on September 15.

This extensive international tour arrives on the heels of Bruce Springsteen performing at the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year ceremony, the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit, and at the New Jersey Hall of Fame induction honoring Patti Scialfa. Springsteen has also made appearances at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (where he was nominated for Best Original Song for “Addicted To Romance”), as well as alongside Darlene Love to present her with a Platinum record for “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” and multiple events at the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music on the campus of Monmouth University. After being diagnosed with a peptic ulcer last year, Springsteen announced he was symptom free on the November 20 episode of his E Street Radio show ‘From My Home To Yours.’ Advertisement

The recently-announced Best Of Bruce Springsteen collection will also arrive this spring, a career-spanning celebration of Springsteen’s original music out April 19 – bringing together his early-career favorites, live staples, best-selling breakouts and recent releases for the first time. Arriving via Sony Music, Best Of Bruce Springsteen captures a 50-year body of work that has earned him honors and accolades including 20 GRAMMY Awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, a special Tony Award, the Presidential Medal Of Freedom, a Kennedy Center Honor and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. It has also made Springsteen one of the world’s most in-demand artists – topping 140 million records sold across the globe, more than 70 million in the United States alone, and becoming the first artist in history with a Top Five album in six consecutive decades.

Beginning on March 19, the opening leg of Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2024 tour will include ten U.S. performances that were rescheduled from 2023, and a newly-added Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile Arena. The band’s remaining rescheduled North America dates will take place from August 15 through November 22 following a return to Europe for 26 more shows this summer. The European tour will follow up a successful trip to the continent last year, which sold over 1.6 million tickets and earned widespread praise as some of the best shows of the band’s career, with Billboard deeming it “the greatest show on earth.” Across the entire year, and despite the postponed North American dates, Springsteen and The E Street Band’s international run finished as the #3 tour of 2023 per Pollstar, behind only Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND – 2024 TOUR DATES:

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park

May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany

June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 17 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 22 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

June 29 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park

July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen

July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken

July 25 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

July 27 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Sept. 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Oct. 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 9 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 16 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 19 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

For tickets and more information please visit https://brucespringsteen.net/tour/