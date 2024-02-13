The Mars Volta Announce Upcoming Dates in June

The Mars Volta announced a string of live dates in June, including an appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN. See tour dates and info below.

Drummer for Mars Volta, Philo, was featured in the November 2022 Modern Drummer issue. Check it out:

From a recent press release:

FEBRUARY 13, 2024 – The Mars Volta have announced an upcoming string of live dates taking place this June with support from special guest Teri Gender Bender. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10AM local time.

The band is confirmed to perform a set at this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, taking place June 14 in Manchester, TN. Tickets are on sale now: www.bonnaroo.com

The Mars Volta continue to support their most recent albums ‘The Mars Volta’ and ‘Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón’. The dates announced today are cities the band have yet to perform in since their return to performing together.

The upcoming film ‘Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird’ was recently announced to have its North American premiere at the upcoming SXSW Festival. The film shows the iconic duo’s journey from the hardcore scene in El Paso, Texas, to rock and roll acclaim; from growing up as minorities to their rise to success; from struggles with loss, and addiction to their blazing comeback. A depiction of love, death, and inspiration — with a soundtrack that has defined a generation. It was directed by Nicolas Jack Davies and produced by Clouds Hill Films in Association with Pulse Films. Advertisement

The Mars Volta – Upcoming Tour Dates

Tickets on sale Friday, February 16 at www.themarsvoltaofficial.com/live

June 6 – Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA

June 8 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

June 9 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

June 10 – The Admiral Theatre – Omaha, NE

June 12 – Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH

June 14 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

Formed by guitarist/composer Omar Rodríguez-López and singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala, The Mars Volta rose from the ashes of El Paso punk-rock firebrands At The Drive-In in 2001. On a mission to “honor our roots and honor our dead”, The Mars Volta made music that fused the Latin sounds Rodríguez-López was raised on with the punk and underground noise he and Bixler-Zavala had immersed themselves in for years, and the futuristic visions they were tapping into. The albums that followed were one-of-a-kind masterpieces, their songs of breath-taking complexity also possessing powerful emotional immediacy. After the group fell silent, a legion of devotees kept up an insistent drum-beat for their return.