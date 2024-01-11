“Beatles on the Beach” Event with Cheap Trick, Gregg Bissonette All Star Band & More

Cheap Trick to headline the 2024 Beatles on The Beach Classic Rock Festival in Delray Beach, Florida January 24-28th. The event is a city-wide experience, with celebrity artist appearances at multiple participating venues that include clubs, restaurants, an amphitheater and an art museum featuring an exhibition of the celebrated artworks of Ringo Starr and Trevor “Stickman” Stickel.

From a recent Press Release:

United We Rock announces 2024’s Beatles on The Beach Classic Rock Festival a line-up of world-class music, five days of events throughout the city, and celebrity artist appearances at multiple venues in Delray Beach for another unparalleled city-wide “Experience”. Cheap Trick, one of the world’s Iconic superbands & Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have just announced a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Journey, and this is THE opportunity to see them perform in an intimate venue in South Florida. The Festival is centrally located on Florida’s East Coast between Miami and Palm Beach. The Delray Beach Amphitheater at Old School Square will be Epicenter of the Festival, boasting an epic music lineup . The Cornell Art Museum will house an Exhibition of the celebrated artworks of Ringo Starr and Trevor “Stickman” Stickel, with VIP and Public live Artist Appearances scheduled throughout the multi-day festival. There will also be an on-stage presentation to Cheap Trick of a large-scale commissioned artwork to commemorate Beatles On The Beach 2024.

Gregg Bissonette, drummer for Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band since 2008, hits the stage. Performing with Ringo and the band all over the world, Bissonette's pedigree includes stints with David Lee Roth, Santana, Don Henley, Joe Satriani, Spinal Tap and countless other musicians.

All information regarding tickets, line-up, venues, dining and more can be found at: https://beatlesonthebeach.com