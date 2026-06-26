Simmons unveils the Titan 90, the most advanced electronic drum kit in Simmons’ history

Available only at Guitar Center, the new Simmons flagship eKit delivers authentic feel, innovative technology and unmatched value for serious drummers

Guitar Center today unveiled the Simmons Titan 90, the most advanced electronic drum kit ever developed by Simmons – the legendary brand that pioneered electronic drums and helped shape the modern category. Built on nearly five decades of innovation and developed alongside Simmons founder Dave Simmons, the Titan 90 represents the next chapter in the brand’s legacy, delivering its most authentic, expressive and versatile playing experience to date.

Available only at Guitar Center stores nationwide and at guitarcenter.com for $1,099.99, the Titan 90 is built for serious drummers seeking professional-grade performance without the premium price tag. Combining advanced hardware, intuitive controls and exceptional sound quality, it delivers a playing experience rarely found at this price point.

Since introducing the world’s first electronic drum kit in 1981, Simmons has remained one of the most influential names in electronic percussion. The Titan 90 carries that legacy forward with an all-new platform engineered to deliver the feel, response and musicality of an acoustic kit while setting a new benchmark for electronic drumming. Advertisement

“Simmons didn’t just help shape electronic drums – it invented them,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center. “The Titan 90 is the best eKit we’ve ever built, and for serious drummers, there isn’t another electronic drum kit at this price point that comes close.”

Every element of the Titan 90 was engineered to deliver a more natural and expressive playing experience. The 12-inch mesh snare features Simmons’ Zone Intelligence technology, dynamically responding from center to rim to recreate the nuance of an acoustic snare, while the 12-inch TruMotion hi-hat uses a patent-pending magnetic sensing system developed with Dave Simmons to interpret every nuance of the moving cymbal’s performance, delivering a more authentic and responsive playing experience.

At the heart of the kit is the new Titan 90 module, Simmons’ most advanced sound engine yet, featuring a vibrant 5-inch color display, dedicated mixing faders, 100 drum sets and 672 drum sounds, along with deep app and computer-based editing that gives users complete control over tones, mixes and samples. With Bluetooth audio and the ability to play along with external music sources, the Titan 90 is equally at home in the practice room, recording studio or content creator’s workspace. Advertisement

Simmons Titan 90 electronic drum kit (photo 1; hi-hat stand and kick-drum pedal not included) Simmons Titan 90 electronic drum kit (photo 2; hi-hat stand and kick-drum pedal not included) Simmons Titan 90 electronic drum kit (photo 4, with closeup of the Titan 90 module; hi-hat stand and kick-drum pedal not included) Simmons Titan 90 electronic drum kit (photo 3, overhead view; hi-hat stand and kick-drum pedal not included)

Titan 90 Features

12″ mesh snare on a stand with Zone Intelligence for multiple sounds from center to rim

12″ TruMotion moving hi-hat with three-zone triggering for edge, bow and bell

Titan 90 module with 5″ color display, five mixing faders, 100 drum sets and 672 drum sounds

Four 10″ dual-zone mesh toms with the open-bottom Titan design

7″ kick tower

Two 12″ triple-zone crash cymbals

14″ triple-zone ride cymbal

Bluetooth audio and MIDI, USB audio and MIDI, sample import, and Simmons app integration for iOS and Android

The Simmons Titan 90 is available now, only at Guitar Center, for $1,099.99 in stores nationwide and at guitarcenter.com.

Demo units are available in stores nationwide, giving drummers the opportunity to experience the Titan 90 firsthand before they buy.