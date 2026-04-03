Guitar Center Reintroduces OCDP Drums

Modern Drummer is proud to bring exciting news to the world of drumming. Guitar Center is announcing the relaunch of Orange County Drum & Percussion, also known as OCDP. With this announcement, Guitar Center is reviving one of the most influential boutique drum brands to emerge from Southern California’s alternative rock scene.

OCDP drums were born from Orange County’s underground custom shop culture and helped shape the sound of music and drumming in the 1990s and early 2000s, when individuality behind the kit mattered as much as the music itself. The relaunch comes as OCDP marks the 35th anniversary of its founding. This return finds OCDP introducing a collection of nine snares and sets inspired by the brand’s most recognizable heritage designs, and they are available exclusively at Guitar Center.

Founded in Orange County in 1991, OCDP became synonymous with bold custom craftsmanship, striking finishes and distinctive drum builds that set OCDP apart. Says OCDP co-founder Daniel Jensen, “When we started OCDP, we wanted to break the rules of what a drum set could look and sound like. This relaunch brings that mindset back, combining the heritage details that players remember with builds designed for how drummers play today.”



“OCDP is part of my musical DNA,” said Adrian Young, drummer for No Doubt. OCDP earned a devoted following among genre-defining bands, including No Doubt, Blink-182, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters, NOFX, Slipknot, Deftones, Rancid, New Found Glory, The Used, The Offspring and 311. Guitar Center acquired OCDP in 2009, preserving its legacy and keeping its custom shop spirit alive for a future revival. Advertisement

Today, that revival has finally arrived. Guitar Center has reunited with OCDP original founder Daniel Jensen and welcomed back founding artist and longtime drum ambassador Adrian Young of No Doubt as advisors. Together, they are shaping the next chapter of the brand while carrying forward the creative edge that made OCDP an instantly recognizable and creative presence in music.

“OCDP was never about blending in. It was about building bold, visually striking kits for drummers who wanted to be seen and heard,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center. “As we brought the brand back, it was important to work alongside Daniel and Adrian to make sure this next chapter honors what made OCDP so influential while introducing it to a new generation of players.”

Modern Drummer just saw (and interviewed) John Otto with Limp Bizkit (for his January Modern Drummer cover interview), and his classic OCDPs sounded and looked as great as ever! We can’t wait to see and hear No Doubt with Adrian and his OCDP drums at the Sphere. For this interview, Modern Drummer was happy to speak with Glenn Noyes, director of merchandise execution, drums and percussion for Guitar Center, and ask him about the exciting new OCDP launch. Advertisement

MD: Are the new OCDP drums being made by the same people and in the same factory as they were in the 90s?

GN: No, the OCDP factory from the 90s closed many years ago. We are working with several different factories and drum artisans in both the USA and overseas to produce all the new products.

MD: What are the sizes of the drums in the shell packs?

GN: 10×7” and 12×8” toms, 16×14” floor tom and a 22×18” kick drum. One kit has an extended 4” front kick drum hoop like the original days.

MD: You are also making new acrylic drums; what makes the new OCDP acrylic shells different from other acrylic shells?

GN: A stunning Purple to Blue Fade finish (the acrylic fade is a brand-new process that did not exist until recently). The drums come with the original OCDP shark-tooth lugs and badge, upgraded 12.7 mm tom brackets with a new rubber suspension mount, advanced bass drum spurs, 2.5 mm hoops and Remo UT heads.

MD: Are the drums going to feature their vented designs which made them popular?

GN: We will be producing select snares that will have the popular vent holes that OCDP was famous for. The initial launch does not have any, but you will see some additional snares come over the next few months that will be vented.

MD: Is OCDP making, or are there plans to bring back, the classic OCDP 25-ply snare?

GN: Anything and everything is up for grabs! We are working closely with Daniel Jensen, OCDP co-founder and Adrian Young (No Doubt) on several new snare drum ideas that will continue to expand the OCDP family of drums. Thick shells, ventholes, different hoop and snare wire combinations; you name it! Nothing is off the table. Advertisement

MD: Are they reintroducing their thick shelled brass snares?

GN: We have not looked at thick brass yet, but we have done a couple of limited runs of the infamous Bell Brass Snare that we produced back in 2010. Recent runs have sold out quickly, so we will be revisiting that soon.

MD: Is OCDP going to be reintroducing the classic Adrian Young snare?

GN: We are working closely with Adrian Young and have several new designs that he has brought to the table. His OCDP signature snare will launch in May, right in time for his Sphere residency with No Doubt.

MD: I’m glad the shark-tooth lugs are coming back, and I see the frosted acrylic snare has die-cast rims; are the other drums also going to be available with die-cast rims?

GN: As we continue to develop new drums, we will experiment with different hoops to see which hoops sound best for the drum, depending on the shell material, depth, thickness, etc. Any of these snares can be updated with after-market die-cast hoops. Advertisement

MD: The spectrum hardware looks very cool; will other hardware be available in that finish?

GN: All the hardware on the drum sets and snares can be done with the spectrum effect. The new birch 14×5.5” has everything with this finish, including the hoops, lugs, snare strainer, and even the badge.

MD: Are the round over hoops a new feature for OCDP?

GN: Yes.

MD: Where did the inspiration for those come from? Do those hoops sound different?

GN: It is more about the look and feel of the hoop. It is the same thickness as the die-cast at 3 mm but is easier to play than a die cast. They do allow the drum to breathe a bit more than the die-cast though, adding a little more resonance.

MD: Many of the new shell packs and drums are called “limited”; what does that mean?

GN: It means limited to 2026 production. Our plan is to regularly update the line with new, exciting products that do not allow any of the products to get stale. This goes for most kits and snares.

MD: Can you give us a teaser of what other signature products are coming?

GN: We are bringing back original OCDP founding artists and working with a few different drummers that will represent the OCDP legacy. Beyond Adrian Young from No Doubt, John Otto of Limp Bizkit is back on the roster as well. Advertisement

MD: Are there going to be OCDP drums in every Guitar Center store to see and play?

GN: Yes. All 300 stores will have a selection of kits and snares to see, touch and play.

MD: What made Guitar Center choose OCDP to bring back into existence?

GN: It is the right time. This has been in the works for several years. We have heard the demand from customers and players who want to experience OCDP for the first time or are previous or current OCDP players looking for something new and exciting.

MD: When will these drums start arriving in stores so we can see them and play them?

GN: The official launch date is April 3, 2026, and the product will be in stock on launch day. Come into any of our 300 Guitar Center locations and grab yours before they are gone.

As part of the relaunch, Guitar Center is introducing several new drums and sets and featuring an exclusive Adrian Young limited-edition signature snare drum, launching in May to coincide with No Doubt’s Sphere residency in Las Vegas. The relaunch will continue with additional signature releases from influential artists closely tied to OCDP’s early artist roster, including John Otto, drummer of Limp Bizkit.

Adrian Young concludes, “I’m looking forward to being onstage in Las Vegas at the Sphere with No Doubt this May and playing my new OCDP kit to show the world that the brand’s iconic energy is officially back.” Advertisement

The OCDP relaunch brings together a collection of two four-piece shell packs and seven specialty snares finished in archival-inspired designs that reflect OCDP’s early custom shop builds. The line balances boutique character with accessibility, with snares starting at $199.99 and shell packs starting at $999.99.

Acrylic construction, which was a signature element of OCDP’s rise in the 1990s, also returns as a centerpiece of the new collection. As a nod to the brand’s early custom builds, heritage design elements including shark-tooth lugs and original OCDP badging are being used, while several new drum and hardware finishes are also being introduced.

Modern Drummer is happy to welcome back OCDP drums. It has been too long for such great and iconic drums to be absent from the drum scene. They were the sound of drums in the late 90s and 2000s, and we’re glad that they will be the sound of a new generation of new music being produced today. Advertisement

OCDP is available now at Guitar Center stores nationwide and online at www.GuitarCenter.com.