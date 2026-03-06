INNINGS FESTIVAL FEATURES BLINK-182 AND SUBLIME

Tempe, Arizona’s Innings Festival combines baseball and music with the stages laid out like a baseball diamond, baseball activities, and appearances from various baseball legends. The festival corresponds with the beginning of Arizona’s Spring Baseball season. The festival comes from C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza, When We Were Young, Sick New World, Ohana Fest, Sea Here Now, Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits, and more.

Photo by Alex Kluft Photo by Alex Kluft Photo by Alex Kluft Photo by Alex Kluft Photo by Alex Kluft

This year’s Innings Festival featured Blink-182’s (Travis Barker) only concert of 2026 following a three-year tour, and Sublime (Bud Gaugh) both bands appeared on the Home Plate Stage. Sublime is celebrating 30 years of their self-titled album and will have their own cruise, their own festival in multiple cities, and a new album this year. In 2024, Sublime reformed with Jakob Nowell, son of their original front-man Bradley who tragically passed away. Their Innings’ performance took place a day after Wilson’s birthday and what would’ve been Bradley’s 58th birthday. Their setlist had all the hits including “Date Rape,” “Wrong Way,” “Doin’ Time,” “What I Got,” and “Santeria.”

Blink-182’s 90-minute set included classics like “Feeling This,” The Rock Show,” “Dumpweed,” “I Miss You,” “Anthem Part 2,” “What’s My Age Again?” “All the Small Things,” and their usual closer of “Dammit.” They also played “Edging,” “Dance with Me,” and “F*ck Face,” from their latest album One More Time… Advertisement

Other performers included Public Enemy (Brian Hardgroove,) Eve 6 (Ben Hilzinger,) Switchfoot (Chad Butler,) Big Boi, and Bowling for Soup (Gary Wiseman.) Friday and Saturday included Mumford and Sons (Marcus Mumford and Andrew Barr,) Goo Goo Dolls (Craig Macintyre,) 21 Pilots (Josh Dun,) Cage the Elephant (Jared Champion,) and Lord Huron (Mark Berry.)