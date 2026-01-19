Gary John Burke April 9, 1948 – January 17, 2026

Gary John Burke died at home in Port Ewen, New York, on January 17, 2026, after a long illness with his wife by his side. He was 77. Born in Troy, New York, Gary built an accomplished five-decade career as a drummer and music producer, touring the globe with Bob Dylan, Joe Jackson and others, and contributing to multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy-winning album releases.

After attending the Crane School of Music and the Manhattan School of Music and touring with The Alive Company, Gary performed with the Radio City Music Hall Orchestra for four years, played with Paul Price’s Manhattan Percussion Ensemble, and appeared at Carnegie Hall as a soloist. His storied career spanned from touring on Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue to collaborating with The Mamas and Papas, Garth Hudson, Shania Twain, and most recently, playing on a Platinum release by the artist LP. For the past two decades, he performed across the U.S. and Canada with the Grammy-nominated Professor Louie and the Crowmatix. Many who played with Gary over the years remember his great smile and joy while playing drums.

Gary is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lee Burke (née Chadwick); his daughter, Deana Burke, and her husband, Dave Thomas Junior; and his stepdaughters, Lasha Guzman, Shaynee Moore, and Kahla Leon and many grandchildren. Services will be held on January 31st, at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, 467 Delaware Ave, Kingston, NY.