Almost Acoustic Christmas

On December 13th, KROQ’s legendary Almost Acoustic Christmas (AAC) annual concert celebrated 35 years of shows at the KIA Forum, which has been the home of Almost Acoustic Christmas since 2014 (except for 2019.) Previous lineups have included No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Blink-182, Linkin Park, Green Day, and 311.

This year’s lineup was another star-studded affair. Evanescence (Will Hunt) headlined while Rise Against (Brandon Barnes) was making their 8th appearance. Papa Roach (Tony Palermo,) Social Distortion (David Hidalgo Jr.,) Third Eye Blind (Brad Hargreaves,) Yellowcard (Jimmy Brunkvist,) and Wet Leg (Henry Holmes) were all making return appearances at AAC. This was the very first AAC for All-American Rejects (Chris Gaylor) and The Paradox (Percy “PC3” Crew.) The surprise of the night was a reunited 4 Non Blondes (Dawn Richardson) making a surprise appearance and playing AAC for the first time since 1993.

The sold-out show began with The Paradox followed by Wet Leg each playing 30-minute sets. The third act was Yellowcard ending with their biggest hit “Ocean Ave.” Third Eye Blind was next, opening with “Never Let You Go,” and their hits “Jumper,” “Semi-Charmed Life,” and “How’s It Gonna Be.” The show continued with All-American Rejects opening with “Swing Swing” and “Dirty Little Secret,” “It Ends Tonight,” “Move Along,” and “Gives You Hell.” Social Distortion played seven songs including their cover of “Ring of Fire,” and smash hit “Story of My Life.” The 4 Non Blondes performance came before two sold-out nights at the Roxy. Their two-song performance included Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” (written by Linda Perry,) and their biggest hit “What’s Up.” Rise Against followed with six songs including “Refugee,” a cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” and “Savior” (including a part of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.”) Papa Roach played nine songs including “Between Angels and Insects,” “Scars,” and “Last Resort.” Evanescence closed the show with twelve songs including “Afterlife,” “Fight Like a Girl,” (with K. Flay) and “Bring Me to Life” (with Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix.) Advertisement

Fans are already looking forward to next year’s Almost Acoustic Christmas which will surely feature a wonderful blend of new and established bands, playing their biggest hits, coolest covers, and including the best drummers in rock. KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas has become a highlight of LA’s Christmas and Holiday season, and a musical climax of every year.