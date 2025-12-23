A Christmas Miracle at the Opry: A 3-Year-Old “Drummer Boy” Takes the Stage

Earlier this month, for KING + COUNTRY invited fans to submit audition videos for a chance to perform “ Little Drummer Boy” with them live at the Grand Ole Opry. Out of many of entries, the winner was Remi — a joyful, rhythm-loving three-year-old drummer whose audition immediately captured hearts.

Remi went on to join the band onstage at the Opry, confidently keeping time as the crowd cheered — a magical, unforgettable moment that perfectly captures the joy and wonder of the Christmas season.

This moment comes as for KING + COUNTRY celebrates major milestones: their holiday hit "Do You Hear What I Hear?" has returned to #1 on Billboard's Christian Streaming Songs chart, and the duo is currently in the middle of a five-night Grand Ole Opry residency — the longest residency in Opry history.