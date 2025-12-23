HOLIDAY10 for 10% Off Subscriptions + Free Mike Portnoy Artist Pack
Search
Advertisement
Home » A Christmas Miracle at the Opry: A 3-Year-Old “Drummer Boy” Takes the Stage

A Christmas Miracle at the Opry: A 3-Year-Old “Drummer Boy” Takes the Stage

By A Christmas Miracle at the Opry: A 3-Year-Old “Drummer Boy” Takes the Stage On 23rd Dec 2025

Earlier this month, for KING + COUNTRY invited fans to submit audition videos for a chance to perform “ Little Drummer Boy” with them live at the Grand Ole Opry. Out of many of entries, the winner was Remi — a joyful, rhythm-loving three-year-old drummer whose audition immediately captured hearts.

Remi went on to join the band onstage at the Opry, confidently keeping time as the crowd cheered — a magical, unforgettable moment that perfectly captures the joy and wonder of the Christmas season.

This moment comes as for KING + COUNTRY celebrates major milestones: their holiday hit “Do You Hear What I Hear?” has returned to #1 on Billboard’s Christian Streaming Songs chart, and the duo is currently in the middle of a five-night Grand Ole Opry residency — the longest residency in Opry history. Advertisement


Advertisement

Latest Posts

Podcast

Todd Sucherman – Styx – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #36

April 20, 2025

Johnny Rabb – Collective Soul – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #35

April 11, 2025

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

A Christmas Miracle at the Opry: A 3-Year-Old “Drummer Boy” Takes the Stage

December 23, 2025

Ludwig Launches Its First Electronic Drum Kit with Guitar Center Exclusive Verse EX

November 24, 2025

Advertisement