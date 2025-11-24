Ludwig Launches Its First Electronic Drum Kit with Guitar Center Exclusive Verse EX

The collaboration marks Ludwig’s entry into electronic percussion and reinforces Guitar Center’s leadership in developing exclusive products for today’s players

Ludwig has entered the electronic drum market with the Verse EX, a Guitar Center exclusive designed to bring the brand’s familiar acoustic character into the eKit space. With 380 sounds and upgraded dual-zone pads, the Verse EX gives beginners, returning players and hybrid drummers a more expressive option in the sub-$700 category.

Guitar Center, the largest musical instrument retailer in the United States, introduced the Verse EX during its in-store VIP Black Friday event on November 23. Priced at $699.99, the kit is available now exclusively at Guitar Center as part of the company’s partnership with Ludwig Drums.

“Ludwig has been at the center of drumming for more than a century, and giving customers first access to its debut electronic kit is a major moment for Guitar Center,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center. “The Verse EX brings a trusted, familiar sound into a modern format, and we are proud to offer this exclusive to players who want a new take on a classic sound.” Advertisement

Designed for versatility, the Verse EX blends electronic performance with the recognizable character associated with Ludwig kits. The 10-piece setup supports home practice, live performance and studio work, giving players a compact, room-friendly rig without sacrificing feel.

At the heart of the Verse EX is a powerful sound module loaded with 380 professional-grade sounds, including a brand-new library of sample highlights from Ludwig’s iconic product line, including Classic Maple, vistalite, Black Beauty and Acrolite snares. Players can choose from 20 factory presets and store 20 user kits, making it easy to move between traditional tones and more contemporary setups.

The Guitar Center configuration features pads designed to respond with precision to rimshots, cross-sticks, and nuanced playing. The kit includes 8-inch dual-zone tom pads, 10-inch dual-zone snare and floor tom pads, and dual-zone cymbal pads that support expressive playing and natural choke response. A variable hi-hat controller tracks smooth movement between closed, half-open and open positions. The kick pad is compatible with double pedals and ships with a single pedal so players can start right away. Advertisement

Connectivity features support a range of practice and production workflows. USB-MIDI with user-adjustable note mapping lets the user pair with VST drum software. Bluetooth audio and a 1/8-inch aux input allow drummers to play along with tracks or online lessons. For practice and play-along, you can stream audio via Bluetooth, or connect devices through the 1/8″ aux input, making it perfect for jamming with your favorite tracks or following online lessons.

For Ludwig, the Verse EX opens the door to a new category and gives players a way to experience the company’s sound and feel in an electronic format. It offers both new and returning drummers an accessible option that stays true to Ludwig’s focus on tone and playability.

Specs: Guitar Center Exclusive Ludwig Verse EX Electronic Drum Kit

Pads: 8″ dual-zone toms, 10″ dual-zone snare and floor tom pads

Cymbals: 10” Dual-zone cymbal pads with choke functionality

Hi-hat: Variable controller with closed, half-open and fully open response

Module: 380 sounds, 20 factory presets, 20 user preset slots

Connectivity: USB-MIDI (user-adjustable mapping), Bluetooth audio, 1/8″ aux input

Kick: Kick pad compatible with double pedals (single pedal included)

Configuration: Exclusive layout with additional tom and cymbal and larger 10″ snare/floor pads

The Ludwig Verse EX Electronic Drum Kit is available now HERE, exclusively at Guitar Center. Advertisement