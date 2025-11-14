Search
AFTERSHOCK

By AFTERSHOCK On 14th Nov 2025

Danny Wimmer Presents’ record-breaking 2025 festival season concluded on October 2–5 with Aftershock in Sacramento’s Discovery Park. The festival drew over 164,000 fans and is the West Coast’s biggest rock, punk, and metal festival. Aftershock ran for four epic days, and included 115 bands, including

Thursday: Blink-182 with special guest Matt Skiba (Alkaline Trio,) and Good Charlotte joined by guest Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley.

Friday: Deftones, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

Saturday: Korn, Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm took the stage with both Saliva and Scary Kids Scaring Kids, and Trivium.

Sunday: Bring Me The Horizon, Chimaira, and GWAR.

Aftershock also featured epic performances from Gojira, Turnstile, Marilyn Manson, A Perfect Circle, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Slaughter to Prevail, All Time Low and many more.

  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf
  • Photos By Alex Kluf

