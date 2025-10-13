Voting is Now Open for the 2025 Modern Drummer Readers Poll!

The time has come! We’re excited to announce that voting for the 47th annual 2025 Modern Drummer Readers Poll is officially open. This is your chance to join drumming fans from around the globe and vote for your favorite drummers across many categories. Whether you’re supporting seasoned legends or rising stars, your vote will help celebrate and shape the future of drumming. Let’s honor the incredible talent that kept the beat alive in 2025!

Click the link below to cast your vote today:

Vote now: https://moderndrummeradmin.survey.fm/2025-md-readers-poll