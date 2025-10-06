Rush Announces Fifty Something Tour: A New Chapter and Tribute to Neil Peart
Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are making a BIG announcement. They have announced that Rush will be embarking on a new Fifty Something Tour performing old songs, new arrangements, and possibly some new songs that they have been working on together. With the stimulus of their reunion at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, their joy of creating music together started inspiring the difficult decision of replacing the irreplaceable. Yes, Neil Peart is truly irreplaceable. However, after a suggestion from Geddy’s bass tech John “Skully” MacIntosh; Lee and Lifeson connected with one-time Jeff Beck drummer, German virtuoso, Anika Nilles. The three musicians have been doing rehearsals and may also be adding a (yet unnamed) keyboard player for their upcoming Fifty Something Tour. Every performance and show will be a celebration of the genius and the contributions of Neil Peart. This is exciting news for all Rush fans, drummers, and connoisseurs of great music.
This tour marks a brand-new chapter for the band, highlighted by the debut of a new drummer whose arrival has already generated excitement among fans and critics alike.
Honoring Neil Peart
The tour will include a special tribute to Neil Peart, whose groundbreaking artistry forever changed the role of drums in modern rock. Each show will pay homage to his extraordinary musicianship and lyrical voice that gave depth and meaning to Rush’s music and profoundly shaped how fans connected with the band.
Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, shared her thoughts on this new chapter:
“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist. Advertisement
Neil’s musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.
As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”
Continuing His Legacy
Neil’s influence lives on not only through Rush’s music but also through the programs that carry his name. Modern Drummer proudly presents the Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship, which helps inspire and support the next generation of drummers, as well as the Neil Peart Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring artists whose contributions to drumming echo the same spirit of innovation and excellence that Neil embodied.
A New Era with the Same Spirit
While the announcement of the Fifty Something Tour carries the weight of nostalgia, it also signals a powerful reinvention. With the same innovative spirit that has defined Rush from the very beginning, the band promises a concert experience where the timeless and the new converge, delivering an unforgettable journey for fans old and new. Advertisement
The Fifty Something Tour not only celebrates the resilience of one of rock’s most iconic bands but also ensures that Neil Peart’s legacy will continue to inspire drummers and music lovers across generations.
Fifty Something Tour Date
- Sun Jun 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Tue Jun 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Thu Jun 18 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
- Wed Jun 24 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Fri Jun 26 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Thu Jul 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Jul 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Jul 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu Jul 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Aug 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sun Aug 09 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Thu Sep 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena