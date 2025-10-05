Ringo Starr at Yaamava Resort and Casino

Ringo Starr has been one of the biggest names in drumming world-wide for 60 years. For the last 36 years Ringo has been touring with his All-Starr band. Starr celebrated his 85th birthday July 7th with current and former members family and friends as he holds an annual birthday celebration to spread the message of peace and love. Starr toured prior to July and started a tour throughout September with the Chicago Theater and included a performance at Bourbon & Beyond Festival and was joined by Jack White. Following three shows at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas, NV Starr came back to CA for two shows and the second was at Yaamava Resort and Casino in Highland, CA September 23rd. Starr had previously played Yaamava last year.

The 16th incarnation of the All-Starr band consists of Toto’s Steve Lukather since 2012 (Guitar/Vocals). former David Lee Roth and ELO drummer Gregg Bissonette since 2008, Colin Hay of Men at Work on guitar and vocals (member in 03,08 and since 18), Average White band bassist/vocalist Hamish Stuart (2006-08 and since 19), vocalist Warren Ham also a touring member of Toto (All Starr member since 2014). On keyboardists is Buck Johnson from Aerosmith and the Hollywood Vampires, who originally was filling in for Edgar Winter starting last year.

The show began with Ringo on vocals for the first two songs starting with Carl Perkins’ “Honey Don’t” followed by solo hit “It Don’t Come Easy.” Starr stepped behind the drums for song three which was Toto’s “Rosanna” led by Lukather. Starr double drummed with Bissonette. Next, Stuart was featured on Average White Band’s “Pick Up the Pieces” followed by Hay being featured for Men at Work’s “Down Under” followed by more Starr and Beatles hits and back and forth between Starr and his band. Lukather, Stuart, and Hay each perform from three hits from their bands. Advertisement

Each night during Average White Band’s “Cut the Cake,” the band minus Lukather and Bissonette leave the stage and as a duo play bits of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” The Beatles “Come Together” The Safaris “Wipe Out,” Rush’s YYZ,” Led Zeppelin’s “Rock N’ Roll,” Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4” Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “Manic Depression, ”The Rolling Stone’s “Honky Tonk Woman,” Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” The Beatles “The End,” and end with Van Halen’s “Hot For Teacher.” For this tour Starr is performing “The No No Song” for the first time in many years. The closing songs were Starr’s “Photograph,” The Beatles’ cover of “Act Naturally,” and (as always) “Help From My Friends” with John Lennon’s “Give Peace a Chance.”

Setlist:

1. “Honey Don’t,” Carl Perkins

2. “It Don’t Come Easy”

3. “Rosanna,” Toto

4. “Pick Up the Pieces,” Average White Band

5. “Down Under,” Men at Work

6. “Boys,” The Shirelles, (The Beatles Version)

7. “I’m The Greatest” (Written by John Lennon)

8. “Yellow Submarine,” The Beatles

9. “Cut the Cake,” Average White Band (Without Ringo)

10. “Octopus’s Garden,” The Beatles

11. “Look Up”

12. “No No,” Hoyt Axton

13. “Overkill,” Men at Work

14. “Africa,” Toto

15. “Work To Do,” Isley Brothers (Average White Band Version)

16. “I Wanna Be Your Man,” Beatles

17. “Who Can It Be Now?” Men at Work

18. “Hold the Line,” Toto

19. “Photograph,” Ringo Starr

20. “Act Naturally,” Johnny Russell

21. “With a Little Help From My Friends/ Give Peace A Chance,” Beatles/John Lennon