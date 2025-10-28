Jack DeJohnette, Legendary Jazz Drummer, Dies at 83

The jazz world bids farewell to Jack DeJohnette, one of its most influential drummers, who has passed away at the age of 83. His family announced the news on October 27, stating that he “died peacefully at Kingston Hospital in New York, surrounded by his wife, family, and close friends”. Reports confirmed the cause as congestive heart failure. DeJohnette, honored as an NEA Jazz Master in 2012 (the highest recognition for jazz artists in the United States) leaves behind a legacy that reshaped modern drumming.

A Revolutionary Approach to the Drum Set

Jack DeJohnette was celebrated as a rhythmic architect of modern jazz, blending technical mastery with bold creativity. He developed what he called a “multidirectional” style, distributing time and accents across the entire kit instead of relying solely on the ride cymbal. This gave his playing a fluid, earthy, and elastic quality, instantly recognizable to anyone who heard him. Inspired by pioneers such as Roy Haynes and Rashied Ali, DeJohnette expanded the possibilities of the drum set and redefined its role in jazz ensembles.

Originally trained as a pianist, DeJohnette often said he approached the drums as if improvising on a piano: every strike a chord, every silence a breath. His drumming wasn't just about keeping time, it was about conversing, pushing, and inspiring the musicians around him. Critics often described his sound as a mix of precision, risk, and lyricism, turning rhythm into a melodic dialogue.

Six Decades with the Greats of Jazz

Over more than six decades, Jack DeJohnette performed with nearly every major figure in modern jazz. Born in Chicago in 1942, he rose to prominence in the 1960s with John Coltrane and gained worldwide recognition as a member of Charles Lloyd’s quartet. In 1969, he joined Miles Davis, playing on the landmark album Bitches Brew and becoming a central force in the creation of jazz fusion. His drumming on Bitches Brew, Live-Evil, and A Tribute to Jack Johnson pushed Davis’s music into bold new territory.

Throughout the 1970s and beyond, DeJohnette continued to explore new horizons. He led his own groups, collaborated with artists like Freddie Hubbard, Joe Henderson, Michael Brecker, and in 1983 began a historic three-decade run with the Keith Jarrett Standards Trio alongside Jarrett and bassist Gary Peacock. He also briefly played with Bill Evans in 1968, further proving his versatility in acoustic trio settings.

In total, he appeared on hundreds of recordings, both as a leader and collaborator, leaving an imprint on every project. He earned two Grammy Awards and countless honors, cementing his place as one of the most respected drummers in history.

Recognition and Connection with Modern Drummer

DeJohnette’s influence was deeply celebrated in the drumming community. In 2007, he was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame, recognizing his lasting contributions to the instrument.

Remarkably, he appeared on the magazine’s cover five times in solo features, spanning four decades:

April 1983 – his first cover story, highlighting his innovations of the era.

October 1989 – honoring his prolific 1980s work.

June 1995 – recognizing his evolving artistry in the 1990s.

October 2003 – celebrating more than 40 years of groundbreaking contributions.

October 2017 – a tribute to his continued influence well into the 21st century.

Beyond these five solo covers, DeJohnette was also part of a landmark Modern Drummer issue in June 2012, which presented the “Historic Jazz Summit.” That edition featured Roy Haynes, Jack DeJohnette, and Terri Lyne Carrington together on the cover.

A Lasting Legacy

Jack DeJohnette’s passing marks the loss of a true master of rhythm, but his legacy endures through his recordings, his innovations, and the countless drummers he inspired. His multidirectional style, his gift for musical conversation, and his unending curiosity pushed the drum set into new dimensions.

As his family expressed in their statement, “his legacy will live on.” And indeed, every cymbal crash and every flowing groove played by generations to come will echo the genius of Jack DeJohnette. Advertisement