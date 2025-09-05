Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, 3OH!3, and Lolo.

Modern Drummer last saw Simple Plan in 2023 with Sum 41 and the Offspring. Since then, they have toured with Avril Lavigne, released a documentary, and are currently on their 25th anniversary tour along with Bowling for Soup, 3OH!3, and Lolo. The tour stopped at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA August 13th.

The first act of the night was 27-year-old Canadian artist Lolo. Her drummer was Robert Bruneau who played a vintage blue acrylic Ludwig kit. The next band was Boulder, CO’s own 3OH3! The Electro-Pop/ Pop-Rap duo of Nathaniel Motte and Sean Foreman recently played Warped Tour Long Beach with a DJ. On this tour they were performing with a guitarist and Jess Bowen of the Summer Set on drums. Fresh off the Warped Tour Long Beach show, Bowling For Soup was next. Formed in 1994 with Jaret Reddick (Lead vocals/guitar) and Chris Burney (Lead guitar,) Gary Wiseman has been the drummer since 1999, and bassist Rob Felicetti joined in 2018. Burney recently retired from touring and the group has continued as a three piece. BFS played hits like “1985,” “High School Never Ends,” “Ohio (Come Back to Texas)” and “Punk Rock 101,” in their 45-minute set.

Closing the show was Canadian Pop-Punk icons Simple Plan with drummer Chuck Comeau. Simple Plan consists of four out of five original members with Bouvier, Comeau, and guitarists Sebastien Lefebvre and Jeff Stinco. The group parted ways with bassist David Desrosiers in 2019 and currently are performing without a bassist. Simple Plan kicked off their set with one of their biggest songs “I’d Do Anything” and included “Addicted,” and their theme to “What’s New Scooby-Doo” which included many audience members onstage dressed as Scooby-Doo. Lolo Joined in for “Jet Lag” followed by a medley of Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8r Boi,” Smash Mouth’s “All-Star,” and The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside.” They closed with “I’m Just a Kid” and “Perfect. Advertisement