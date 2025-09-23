Chevy Metal Raise $50k at 3rd Annual Benefit Concert for Eastwood Ranch Foundation

The third annual Chevy Metal charity concert brought the house down at The Canyon on Sunday, August 31, raising $50,000 in support of Eastwood Ranch Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing animals from high-kill shelters across Southern California. This high-energy evening featured unforgettable performances by opening band The Alive and headliners Chevy Metal.

Chevy Metal — the beloved, no-holds-barred cover band co-founded by the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) — are led by bassist and co-founder Wiley Hodgden and guitarist Brent Woods (protégé of Randy Rhoads). Rounding out the power trio on drums is Taylor’s 18-year-old son, Shane Hawkins, and together they are carrying forward a legacy of their high-energy, ’70s and ’80s classic rock — complete with thunderous drum solos, deep-cut covers, and a “we might break into a jam any second” kind of edge. And a jam session is exactly what took place on August 31, as they were joined by a jaw-dropping lineup of surprise guests, among them Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Gene Simmons (KISS), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), and Rocky Rose (Cyndi Lauper), delivering an epic night of pure rock and roll for a powerful cause. Full set list below with special guests noted.

“Special thanks to Abby Gennet, Alison Eastwood, and their incredible team of volunteers,” the members of Chevy Metal said. “We’re deeply grateful to all the donors, artists, and attendees who helped make this night an unforgettable success. Your support of Chevy Metal’s annual event — and this year’s deserving beneficiary, the Eastwood Ranch Foundation — means the world to us.” Advertisement

From exclusive auction items to adoptable pets, every moment of the night was filled with purpose — and every dollar raised is being matched through the Double the Love Campaign, doubling the impact for animals in need. With momentum building each year, Chevy Metal’s Annual Animal Rescue Charity Event is quickly becoming a staple event that blends incredible music with meaningful impact.