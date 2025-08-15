The 30th Anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour

The legendary Vans Warped Tour has returned with six dates, two which took place and Washington D.C. (June 13 & 14,) two in Long Beach (July 26th & 27th,) and two upcoming in Orlando, FL (November 15 & 16.) The last full Warped tour took place in 2018 and in 2019 the 25th anniversary of Warped Tour was celebrated with three shows. Now in 2025 it’s time to celebrate 30 years of this iconic festival. Long Beach, CA couldn’t have been more fitting to host a pair of these shows with so many great punk bands to have emerged from between there and Orange County. Each day hosted around 80 bands/artists across eight stages.

Although Warped tour doesn’t have official headliners, day one’s later sets included a homecoming for Sublime (Bud Gaugh,) The All-American Rejects (Chris Gaylor,) Pennywise (Byron McMackin,) A Day to Remember (Alex Shelnutt,) Silverstein (Paul Koehler,) and Black Veil Brides (Christian CC Coma.) Although Punk bands make up a lot of the lineup Warped tour, Alternative Rock, Metal, Pop, and Rap have also been a big part of the festival. Sublime, who reformed last year with co-founders Eric Wilson (bass) and Bud Gaugh (drums,) returned for the first time in 13 years. Fronting the group is Jakob Nowell son of front man/guitarist Bradley Nowell. Sublime played a 17-song set with 90’s anthems “Wrong Way,” “Doin’ Time,” “What I Got,” and the closer was none other than “Santeria.” Pennywise guitarist Fletcher joined in for “Same in the End.”

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

The second day included sets from 311 (Chad Sexton,) Falling in Reverse (Luke Holland,) Bowling for Soup (Gary Wiseman,) Boys Like Girls (Johnny Keefe,) Rise Against (Brandon Barnes,) Asking Alexandria (James Cassells,) Fever 333 (Thomas Pridgen,) Royal & The Serpent (Tosh Peterson,) Honey Revenge (Britt Bowman,) and The Interrupters (Jesse Bivona.) Just like Sublime the day before, 311 played a set on the Van Left Foot Stage. 311 played a 13-song set of hits starting with “Beautiful Disaster,” followed by “Come Original.” As always for “Applied Science,” Sexton played a drum solo and all members played drums/percussion. 311 continued with “Amber,” “Don’t Stay Home,” “Creatures (For a While,) and ended with “Down. Advertisement