Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Chad Smith Launches Foundation to Champion Music Education, Access and Opportunity for Aspiring Artists

Chad Smith, the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, today announced the official launch of the Chad Smith Foundation (CSF). Dedicated to amplifying young talent, the foundation aims to inspire, empower, and nurture the next generation of musicians by bridging the gap in music access and opportunity. Built on the pillars of Inspiration, Access, and Support, the foundation works to ensure aspiring music professionals, regardless of background, have the tools, resources, and opportunities to pursue their passion.

“Music has been my life, and it’s given me so much,” said Chad Smith, Co-Founder and Chairman. “I believe every kid, no matter where they come from, deserves the chance to explore their musical potential and find their voice. The Chad Smith Foundation is about opening doors, removing barriers, and helping young talent flourish. We want to make sure they have a shot at making noise that can change their world, and ours.”

The Chad Smith Foundation will roll out several key initiatives designed to create meaningful impact:

The Curtis & Joan Smith Scholarship: Named in honor of Chad Smith’s parents, this program supports students pursuing diverse careers in music, from performance and education to therapy, production, and more. Scholarships help remove financial burdens so recipients can focus on honing their talents, just as Chad’s parents supported his own musical journey. Advertisement

Equipment Donation: The foundation will donate quality instruments and audio gear to underfunded music programs and community venues. By providing high-quality equipment, the foundation removes barriers that can stall progress and sparks passion the moment a student picks up an instrument.

Education and Program Support: This initiative will connect skilled instructors to youth programs and ensure they have the tools to teach effectively. The foundation aims to grow the network of music educators, creating more opportunities for both teachers and students while expanding the reach of music education in underserved communities.

The Chad Smith Foundation will serve aspiring musicians of all ages, with a focus on K-12 students, college students, and community members involved in the performing arts. It will address critical needs such as lack of financial resources, limited access to quality music programs, and insufficient support for performing arts venues. Advertisement

Co-Founder and Executive Director Lewis Smith added, “We are incredibly excited to launch the Chad Smith Foundation and begin the vital work of supporting young musicians. Our programs are designed to create tangible impact, from providing individual scholarships to strengthening community music infrastructures. We look forward to collaborating with schools, universities, and other like-minded organizations to expand our reach and deepen our impact.”

To learn more about the Chad Smith Foundation, explore ways to get involved, or make a donation, visit www.ChadSmithFoundation.org. Your support helps create opportunities, remove barriers, and inspire the next generation of music professionals.