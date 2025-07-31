Foo Fighters Reportedly Select Ilan Rubin as New Drummer with a Surprising Twist

Sources close to the Foo Fighters have indicated that Ilan Rubin will be joining as their new drummer, marking yet another significant shift for the legendary rock band. Rubin, widely recognized for his dynamic performances with Nine Inch Nails since 2009, is said to step into the role following the band’s recent parting with drummer Josh Freese in May.

Rubin, who also drums for Angels & Airwaves and has collaborated with renowned composer Danny Elfman, made history in 2020 as the youngest-ever inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Nine Inch Nails at just 32. His transition to Foo Fighters comes amid substantial anticipation from fans and industry insiders alike.

However, this shift isn't without its share of drama. Josh Freese, who initially joined Foo Fighters in 2023 following the tragic loss of the beloved Taylor Hawkins in 2022, will return to Nine Inch Nails creating an intriguing drummer swap between the two iconic bands. Nine Inch Nails confirmed the reunion enthusiastically on social media, tagging Freese in a celebratory Instagram story captioned, "let's fucking go."

Sources close to the matter indicate it’s still unclear whether Rubin’s role with Foo Fighters will be permanent or strictly for touring purposes. Rubin reportedly informed Nine Inch Nails front man Trent Reznor just last week about his new commitment, coinciding with Nine Inch Nails’ upcoming North American tour, kicking off in Oakland on August 6. Rubin was originally expected to perform throughout the remainder of their highly anticipated Peel it Back tour.

Freese previously addressed his exit from Foo Fighters openly on social media, expressing surprise but not anger, stating the band decided “to go in a different direction.” His return to Nine Inch Nails signifies a full-circle moment, having previously played drums for the band from 2005 to 2008.

Foo Fighters fans will first experience Rubin's live debut with the band on October 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia, followed by dates in Singapore, Tokyo, Osaka, and Mexico City later this year. The band recently celebrated their 30th Anniversary by releasing "Today's Song," their first new track since 2023, with front man Dave Grohl paying heartfelt tribute to both Taylor Hawkins and Josh Freese for their immense contributions to the band's legacy.

The music world will undoubtedly be watching closely as Rubin steps into his new role, bringing a fresh yet seasoned energy to one of rock’s most enduring and beloved bands.