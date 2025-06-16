José Luis “Changuito” Quintana: The Eternal Pulse of Cuban Drumming

On June 6th, the world of music lost one of its most powerful voices. José Luis “Changuito” Quintana wasn’t just a master percussionist—he was the heartbeat of a generation, the visionary who reimagined how rhythm could tell stories, move bodies, and carry tradition into the future.

Credited as the creator of songo, a groundbreaking fusion of Afro-Cuban roots and modern musical elements, Changuito was more than a founding member of Los Van Van—he was one of its architects. What he played wasn’t just rhythm; it was innovation, culture, and a bold declaration of identity.

Beyond the stage, Changuito was a born educator. Whether in a university classroom or a casual workshop, he shared his knowledge with the same passion and generosity that defined his playing. He inspired and mentored musicians across Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the United States, many of whom would go on to become icons in their own right. Advertisement

Despite international acclaim and multiple Grammy awards, his final years tell a harsher truth—one faced by many of Cuba’s cultural giants. He lived in poverty, battling serious health problems, including the loss of a leg in 2022 after delays in hospital treatment. Public outcry from his children and fellow artists drew attention to his situation, but help came late—and not from the institutions that once celebrated his genius.

Changuito’s story is both a tribute and a warning. It shines a light on the brilliance of an artist who gave everything to his craft, and the painful reality of a system that too often forgets its heroes once the spotlight fades.

Today, we don’t just say goodbye to a legendary drummer—we honor a cultural force. His impact lives on in every timbale hit, every student he inspired, and every groove that dares to push tradition forward. Advertisement

José Luis “Changuito” Quintana hasn’t left us. He’s simply taken his rhythm to a new stage. And if you listen closely, you’ll hear it: the sky now keeps time to a Cuban beat.