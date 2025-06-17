German Jazz Prize 2025

The German Jazz Prize 2025 delivered more than a celebration of sonic artistry—it became a powerful reminder of the transformative role drummers play in pushing jazz forward. This year’s winners include two artists who have not only redefined the contours of modern jazz but were also recently featured in Modern Drummer: Philo Tsoungui and Savannah Harris, whose work continues to inspire and expand the scope of contemporary percussion.

Philo Tsoungui: Drummer of the Year

Philo Tsoungui, known to many for her electrifying performances with The Mars Volta, was honored as Drummer of the Year, a well-deserved recognition of her creative fire and technical brilliance. Tsoungui’s work is bold, intricate, and uncompromising—traits that were on full display in her live collaboration with Ludwig Wandinger during the ceremony at E-Werk Cologne. Her voice behind the kit speaks volumes in both experimental and groove-driven contexts, and this award cements her as one of the most exciting rhythm-makers of her generation.

We were thrilled to spotlight Tsoungui’s journey in a recent Modern Drummer feature, and it’s clear the world is listening.

ØKSE and Savannah Harris: Album of the Year

The prize for Album of the Year (International) went to ØKSE, the boundary-pushing project led by drummer and composer Savannah Harris. A tour de force of layered textures, rhythm-forward arrangements, and melodic courage, ØKSE is more than a record—it’s a statement. Harris has built a reputation for weaving together jazz language, Afro-diasporic pulse, and modern compositional form. Her leadership on this project is yet another affirmation that the future of jazz drums is in highly capable, imaginative hands. Advertisement

Savannah Harris also recently graced the pages of Modern Drummer, where we explored her philosophy, influences, and the growing movement of genre-defying jazz innovators she helps lead.

22 Winners Honored at the German Jazz Prize 2025

Festive Award Ceremony at E-Werk Cologne with Live Performances and a Captivated Audience

On the evening of June 13, the German Jazz Prize 2025 was awarded in a festive ceremony at E-Werk in Cologne, celebrating 22 outstanding individuals and projects from the jazz world. An international main jury selected this year’s recipients from a pool of 76 nominees across 22 categories – ranging from artistic achievements and album productions to festivals, journalistic achievements, and music mediation projects.

In addition to receiving the prestigious trophy, each award winner was granted €12,000 in prize money. Nominees who did not take home an award were also acknowledged for their excellence, each receiving €4,000.

The ceremony featured an exceptional musical program that powerfully showcased the stylistic diversity and creative energy of contemporary jazz. Live performances by Nduduzo Makhathini with Omagugu Makhathini, Philo Tsoungui with Ludwig Wandinger, and Sonic Interventions provided the musical framework for the evening and captivated the audience. Advertisement

Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Wolfram Weimer, honored the award winners and highlighted the significance of jazz in Germany’s cultural life:

“Jazz is an integral part of Germany’s musical landscape. That is why the federal government has been supporting the German Jazz Prize since 2021 – a prize that not only recognises exceptional artistic achievements. Through the German Jazz Prize, we also showcase how vibrant, exciting and diverse the jazz scene truly is. In doing so, we raise the visibility of jazz, both nationally and internationally.”

A recording of the ceremony will soon be available in the ARD Media Library and on the German Jazz Prize YouTube channel .

Looking ahead, the call for entries for the German Jazz Prize 2026 will open in October 2025. Further information will be made available on the official website: www.deutscher-jazzpreis.de .

The Winners of the German Jazz Prize 2025

ARTISTS

Vocal: Sera Kalo

Woodwinds: Ingrid Laubrock

Brass Instruments: Dima Bondarev

Piano/Keyboard Instruments: Kit Downes

String Instruments: Nick Dunston

Drums/Percussion: Philo Tsoungui

Artist of the Year: Eva Klesse

Large Ensemble of the Year: Carl Wittigs Aurora Oktett

Artist of the Year International: Marshall Allen

Large Ensemble of the Year International: Jihye Lee Orchestra

RECORDING / PRODUCTION

Album of the Year: Love Avatar – Peter Gall

Newcomer of the Year: Do you remember? – Sonic Interventions

Broadcast Production of the Year: Allgäu meets India – hr-Bigband featuring Matthias Schriefl

Album of the Year International: ØKSE – ØKSE

Newcomer of the Year International: Good Intentions – Alden Hellmuth

LIVE

Festival of the Year: PENG Festival

Live Act of the Year: Andromeda Mega Express Orchestra

Live Act of the Year International: Nduduzo Makhathini

COMPOSITION / ARRANGEMENT

Composition/Arrangement of the Year: PlanetWoman – Birgitta Flick

SPECIAL PRIZES

Journalistic Achievement: JazzFacts Deutschlandreise – Deutschlandfunk

Lifetime Achievement: Uschi Brüning

Music Mediation: Jazzpilot:innen