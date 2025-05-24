EDDIE VEDDER AND EARTHLINGS, GREEN DAY AND HOZIER LEAD OHANA FESTIVAL 2025

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES BY KINGS OF LEON,

CAGE THE ELEPHANT, LEON BRIDGES,

RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE, GARBAGE, WET LEG, AND MORE!

SEPTEMBER 26 – SEPTEMBER 28

DOHENY STATE BEACH, DANA POINT, CA

TEN CLUB PRESALE TUESDAY, APRIL 29 AT 10AM PT

GENERAL PRESALE THURSDAY, MAY 1 AT 10AM PT

Ohana Festival is proud to announce its 2025 lineup featuring headliners Eddie Vedder and Earthlings, Green Day and Hozier, alongside performances by Kings of Leon, Cage The Elephant, Leon Bridges, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Garbage, Wet Leg, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Royel Otis, Stereophonics, Lukas Nelson and many more! The oceanfront festival will bring fans another incredible weekend of world-class music featuring over 35 artists, three stages, passionately curated environmental programming from The Cove, a sprawling outdoor art gallery, and more at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA September 26-28. For the entire lineup and lineup by day view here.

1-Day and 3-Day General Admission and VIP Tickets, along with Ultimate VIP packages will go on sale, starting with the Ten Club Presale on Tuesday, April 29 at 10am. Fans should sign up now for a presale passcode in order to secure tickets via the General Presale happening this Thursday, May 1 at 10am. The Public On Sale will follow at 12pm PT, only if tickets remain.

VIP Tickets offer a dedicated entrance into the festival, a complimentary round-trip shuttle pass to and from the Ohana and with a VIP Express Lane at shuttle pick-up, a commemorative Ohana Festival beach bag with essentials, access into the VIP Lounge with special viewing of the Main Stage and access to VIP viewing bleachers, comfortable shaded cabanas, hammocks and lounge seating to relax beachside, private bars pouring a variety of beers, wines, cocktails for purchase, air-conditioned premium restrooms, and much more. Ultimate VIP offers a two-person package, including two 3-Day VIP wristbands, a 4-night stay at Laguna Cliffs Resort & Spa, access to the Backstage Artist Guest Lounge, a dedicated shuttle service to and from the festival, credits for food and beverage concessions and merchandise, a limited-edition Ohana 2025 Poster autographed by Eddie Vedder and more. For a full list of amenities and to purchase tickets, visit www.ohanafest.com/tickets. Advertisement

Founded by Eddie Vedder in 2016, and a three-time Music Festival of the Year (Global, under 30K attendance) recipient by Pollstar, Ohana Festival is a leader in sustainability and conservation by combining the power of music and activism. The Cove, a one-of-a-kind area within the grounds, brings the festival’s core pillars to life:Oceans, Activism, Conservation, Indigenous Voices, Art, and Community Action. Leading the charge, the Storytellers Stage shines a light through its thought-provoking 3-Day panels led by renowned environmentalists, researchers, activists, professional surfers, and more. Fans can also immerse themselves in The Cove Gallery, where hundreds of curated art pieces, centered on the interlacing of music, street and board culture are on display and available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Ohana’s nonprofit partners through the Vitalogy Foundation. Programming will be announced soon.

Additionally, fans help make a difference with a portion of proceeds from Ohana also going to Vitalogy Foundation for Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, in addition to participating charities like Unidos South OC, Inc. Life Rolls On Foundation, Surfer’s Healing Foundation Inc., Surfrider, and more.