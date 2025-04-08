Search
Remembering Clem Burke: A Drumming Legend Who Moved with Heart, Power, and Purpose

By Remembering Clem Burke: A Drumming Legend Who Moved with Heart, Power, and Purpose On 08th Apr 2025

The world of music has lost one of its most dynamic drummers. Clem Burke, best known as the thunderous heartbeat behind Blondie, passed away on Sunday at the age of 70 after a private battle with cancer. His passing leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond punk, New Wave, and the stages he lit up for nearly five decades.

Burke wasn’t just a drummer—he was a force. Known for blending raw punk energy with precision and musicality, he helped define Blondie’s genre-bending sound on classics like Heart of GlassRaptureCall Me, and The Tide Is High. Burke was all groove, all heart.

In June 2023, Modern Drummer had the privilege of sitting down with Clem for a deep and intimate feature titled Clem Burke: Drummer, Band Member, Session Man, Medical Researcher. The piece explored not just his legendary career, but his role in groundbreaking medical research, where he collaborated with medical experts from Oxford and Cambridge to study how drumming affects the brain and body. It was a passion project that underscored Clem's deep belief that drumming wasn't just art—it was power, healing, and human potential.

That commitment—always being ready, always giving everything—defined Clem Burke. Whether laying down a disco groove or diving into reggae or rock, Clem always showed up ready to play like it mattered. Because to him, it did.

To honor his life and legacy, we invite you to revisit our June 2023 feature on Clem Burke—a deep dive into the mind, hands, and heart of a truly once-in-a-generation musician.

Read the full feature on Clem Burke here

Rest in rhythm, Clem. You’ll always be the pulse behind the music.


