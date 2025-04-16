Matt Sorum with Rock for Responders

Kings of Chaos’ Matt Sorum brought together an all-star cast of musicians for an extra special concert in San Pedro, CA. WIth the incredible Battleship IOWA – an iconic naval legend dating back to WWII – as a backdrop, Rock For Responders benefitted first responders following the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires on February 27th. The show featured members of the KLOS family including Frank Kramer of the Heidi and Frank Show and Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, who wore the turn out coat of Tami Chick, an LA firefighter who was retiring that day after 38 years of service.

The house band consisted of Sorum, David Bowie bassist Carmine Rojas, Bon Jovi’s Phil X, Billy Idol/Top Gun Anthem guitarist Steve Stevens, and keyboardist Paul Trudeau. Special guests included Orianthi (Michael Jackson/Alice Cooper,) Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple/Black Country Communion,) Robin Zander, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, Sammy Hagar (Van Halen/Chickenfoot/The Circle,) and Bon Jovi co-founder Richie Sambora. Also joining in throughout the night was Maneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi.

More than 3,000 comp tickets were issued to police, fire, and emergency workers to enable them to enjoy the show for free. An online auction with signed guitars and other memorabilia was also posted. Sponsors of the event included Princess Cruises, the Port of Los Angeles, friends of the ship from the Great State of Iowa, SA Recycling, American Legion Post 283, and more. Almost all the vendors from production, security, waste management, and the performance space donated a significant portion of their costs or deeply discounted services to honor the first responders. Advertisement

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Setlist:

Orianthi

“Pride and Joy”- Stevie Ray Vaughan

“Voodoo Chile”- Jimi Hendrix

Glenn Hughes

“Highway Star”- Deep Purple

“Smoke on the Water”- Deep Purple

“Burn”- Deep Purple

Robin Zander & Robin Taylor Zander

“Hello/ Surrender”- Cheap Trick

“I Want You to Want Me”- Cheap Trick

“Dream Police”- Cheap Trick

“Helter Skelter”- The Beatles

Kevin Cronin

“Riding the Storm Out”- REO Speedwagon

“Roll With the Changes”- REO Speedwagon

Sammy Hagar

“Poundcake”- Van Halen

“There’s Only One Way to Rock”- Sammy Hagar

“Top of the World”- Van Halen

“I Can’t Drive 55”- Sammy Hagar

Richie Sambora/Orianthi

“Living On a Prayer”- Bon Jovi

Finale with all performers

“Going Down”- Freddie King