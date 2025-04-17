Former Judas Priest Drummer Les Binks Dies at 73

James Leslie Binks, best known as the powerhouse drummer behind Judas Priest’s late ’70s era, has died at the age of 73. The news of his passing was confirmed over the weekend, with tributes pouring in from fans and fellow musicians across the globe.

Binks’ time with Judas Priest, though brief, was immensely influential. He joined the band in 1977 and played on two of their most iconic albums: Stained Class and Killing Machine (released in the U.S. as Hell Bent for Leather), both of which dropped in 1978. He also performed on the group’s seminal live album Unleashed in the East, recorded during their 1979 tour of Japan and widely considered a turning point in the band’s evolution toward global stardom.

Known for his technical precision and energetic playing, Binks brought a distinctive flair to the band’s sound, helping to define the drumming style that would influence generations of metal musicians. Advertisement

After parting ways with Judas Priest in 1979, Binks remained active in the music world, working with a range of artists and continuing to perform. In a memorable turn of events, he rejoined his former bandmates on stage in 2022 during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they were honored with the Award for Musical Excellence. The reunion performance marked Binks’ first appearance with the band in more than four decades.

Fans and commentators are reflecting on Binks’ legacy, noting that while his tenure with Judas Priest was relatively short, his impact was far-reaching. In a recent video tribute, Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon of The Metal Voice revisited Binks’ career and the mark he left on heavy metal history.

Les Binks is remembered not only for his musicianship but also for his quiet dedication to the craft. He leaves behind a legacy of innovation, energy, and rhythm that will continue to echo in the world of heavy metal for years to come. Advertisement