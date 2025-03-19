Frank Ferrer Departs Guns N’ Roses After 19 Years

Photo Credits: Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses have announced the amicable departure of longtime drummer Frank Ferrer, who has been with the band for nearly two decades. In a statement, the band expressed their gratitude for Ferrer’s “friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence” throughout his tenure and wished him success in the next chapter of his musical career.

Ferrer first joined GNR in June 2006, stepping in during a live show and becoming a key part of the band’s rhythm section across numerous tours, including their most recent outings with the reunited core of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His final performance with the band took place on November 5, 2023, in Mexico.

No details have been shared yet regarding Ferrer’s future projects or who will take over his role in the band moving forward.