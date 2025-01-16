“Cygnus X-1”: A Journey Through Time Signatures

“Cygnus X-1” opens with a tight and funky drum pattern that weaves through an intricate array of time signatures: 6/8, 7/8, 6/8, and 4/4. The first six 8th notes of each measure remain identical, while variations such as open hi-hats add nuance. The 7/8 and 4/4 measures introduce unique repetitions, with open hi-hats appearing once in the 7/8 and twice in the 4/4. On the initial pass, a bar of rest separates each beat, giving the groove a dynamic flow.

The transcription by Aaron Edgar further highlights how the song erupts into a frantic 11/8 groove packed with energy and innovative fill variations. This section is a testament to Peart’s ability to merge technical brilliance with musical storytelling, keeping listeners engaged at every turn.

A Tribute to The Professor’s Genius

This transcription is more than a chart; it's a window into the mind of Neil Peart, offering drummers and fans alike a chance to connect with his artistry.

Whether you’re a seasoned drummer or a passionate Rush fan, this transcription invites you to explore the rhythmic complexity and musicality that defined Neil Peart’s career. Let’s honor his memory by diving into his music and keeping his legacy alive.