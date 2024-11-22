Imperial Triumphant Release ‘Hotel Sphinx’ Single and Video: Watch Kenny Grohowski’s Exclusive Drum Playthrough

Avantgarde metal trio Imperial Triumphant has released a new single with an accompanying video: “Hotel Sphinx”. Taken from their upcoming sixth full-length, Goldstar (set for a 2025 release via Century Media Records), “Hotel Sphinx” can be streamed now here; watch the video (directed by the band’s own Steve Blanco) here:

Fans of Imperial Triumphant can now delve deeper into the sinister labyrinth of “Hotel Sphinx” with an exclusive drum playthrough by Kenny Grohowski. Known for his masterful command of chaotic rhythms and jazzy intricacies, Grohowski showcases the percussive brilliance that drives the avant-garde trio’s sound. This playthrough not only highlights the technical ferocity behind their latest single but also offers a glimpse into the band’s upcoming album, Goldstar (slated for a 2025 release via Century Media Records). Prepare to witness drumming that blurs the lines between black metal brutality and jazz improvisation in a way only Imperial Triumphant can achieve.

Imperial Triumphant comments: "The 'Entertainer extraordinaire' leads a gullible audience through the sinister halls of the 'Hotel Sphinx'. Behind the lights, cameras, and endless action lies a disturbing undercurrent—where power is fed by the innocence of youth. The lines between entertainment, initiation, and exploitation blur as a conspiracy of silence reigns in the 'Illuminated Valley of the Kings', where political celebrity celebrates death. Rites of passage too dark to speak, promising false salvation in a world where the show never ends."

Equally rooted in eclectic black metal, the most claustrophobic notions of free jazz, and the concept of urban cityscapes as canyons of horror, Imperial Triumphant‘s signature sound has set a new standard for the possibilities of extreme music. Fans can expect Goldstar to continue down this sonic path next year, with media already hailing first single “Eye of Mars” as “chaotic, eerily-atmospheric” (Metal Injection). Stay tuned for more details to come soon…

Photo by Alex Krauss

Imperial Triumphant line-up:

Zachary Ezrin – Vocals, Guitar

Steve Blanco – Bass, Keyboards

Kenny Grohowski – Drums

Imperial Triumphant online:

http://www.imperial-triumphant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/imperialtriumphant

https://www.instagram.com/imperialtriumphant

https://twitter.com/imperialnyc